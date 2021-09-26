Live events on the horizon in Gonzales

(GONZALES, TX) Live events are coming to Gonzales.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Gonzales:

GIFT Shiner, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 1103 N Ave B, Shiner, TX

GIFT at Shiner Lutheran Church, 1103 N Avenue B, Shiner, United States on Wed Sep 29 2021 at 05:30 pm to 07:00 pm

Club Spinistry Gravel/Bikepacking 101 Overnight Gonzales, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 78 Park Rd 11 S, Gonzales, TX

Saturday overnight at Palmetto State Park Group Campground. Ride your bike there from another location or drive in Saturday afternoon for the clinics. Saturday Itinerary: 3pm - 5pm Check In/Setup...

Pinknic Cuero Regional Hospital Cuero, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 2550 North Esplanade Street, Cuero, TX 77954

Join us for a drive-thru Pinknic on Friday, Oct. 1! Pre-order your delicious lunch; proceeds provide mammograms to those in need!

Workshop: Natural Incense Lockhart, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 113a N Main St, Lockhart, TX

We'll show you how to hand-blend your own incense with all natural materials (no dyes or perfumes) to bring a sense of calm into your world. We'll also teach you a bit about the history and...

Murder on the Orient Express Lockhart, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 216 S Main St, Lockhart, TX

Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks. The luxurious train is surprisingly full for the time of the year, but by...