Mendota, CA

Mendota calendar: Coming events

Mendota News Flash
 5 days ago

(MENDOTA, CA) Mendota is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mendota:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rEG27_0c8clp3400

The Lisa Project

Madera, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: Sunrise Ave, Madera, CA

A FREE Interactive Exhibit About Child Abuse and Child Abuse Prevention

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b9znA_0c8clp3400

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Madera, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Madera, CA 93637

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PP6LV_0c8clp3400

Volleyball & Boys Soccer vs Bryant

Firebaugh, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 1600 16th St, Firebaugh, CA

Volleyball & Boys Soccer vs Bryant is on Facebook. To connect with Volleyball & Boys Soccer vs Bryant, join Facebook today.

Wine Tasting & BBQ Fundraiser at Toca Madera Winery

Madera, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Join us for a night of fun at Toca Madera Winery. Taste their delicious wines and enjoy an amazing barbecue dinner from Maw & Paw’s BBQ while listening to some of your favorite Junior Company...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OMwj4_0c8clp3400

Evo Bluestein and Terry Barrett

Madera, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 36140 Ave 9, Madera, CA

Evo and Terry (as featured this summer at Bluegrass in the Park) will play old time songs and tunes on fiddles, banjo and autoharp. Bring your picnic, try the wines. No cover!

Mendota News Flash

Mendota News Flash

Mendota, CA
ABOUT

With Mendota News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

