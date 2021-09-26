Madras events coming soon

(MADRAS, OR) Live events are coming to Madras.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Madras area:

Oregon Outdoor Recreation Summit Trail Party - Central Oregon Terrebonne, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: Smith Rock State Park, Terrebonne, OR 97760

Join TKO for trail stewardship in central Oregon, a trail party at Smith Rock SP!

Live at the Vineyard: Dave & Melody Terrebonne, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 70450 NW Lower Valley Dr, Terrebonne, OR

Dave & Melody Hill, playing fine guitar, close knit harmonies. Original Americana, Blues, Country & Southern Rock. With covers from Patsy Cline to Tom Petty and everything in between! Chairs and...

Feelin' the Love Fest Redmond, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: To Be Determined, Portland, OR 97756

First annual Feelin' the Love Fest at Pekin Ferry Campground!!!

Jefferson County Food Bank – Drive Up Madras, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 51 SE Buff St, Madras, OR

Adventist Community Services hosts the Jefferson County Food Bank each Tuesday from 1:30pm to 5pm. Call 541-475-3344 for further assistance.

Madras Open House Madras, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 1-99 SE 7th St, Madras, OR

Celebrate an outstanding year of land conservation and stewardship with Deschutes Land Trust. About this Event We hope you'll join the Deschutes Land Trust at our Open House in Prineville! Learn...