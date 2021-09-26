Live events on the horizon in Salyersville

(SALYERSVILLE, KY) Salyersville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Salyersville:

Storage Rentals of America Storage Auction Salyersville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:28 AM

Online Storage Auction at Storage Rentals of America located in Salyersville, KY. Bidding takes place online at https://www.lockerfox.com/auctions/details/3975924 Unit may contain...

Adventure Chicks Fall for the Gorge Trip Campton, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 5150 KY-715, Campton, KY 41301

Adventure Chicks Fall for the Gorge Trip will be sure to encompass all aspects of adventure.

Story Hour Eastern, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 10983 Kentucky 80, Eastern, KY 41622

Children that are ages birth to 5 years will hear stories, sing, laugh and play with friends.

Breathitt County Farmers' Market Jackson, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Season:Summer and Fall Market Hours: May 5 -October 23, 2021Wednesdays and Saturdays: 8:00 am - 2 pmLocation:Farmers Market Pavalion, 3215 Quicksand Road,

Krimidinner "Ein mörderischer Empang" Pippa Passes, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 02:00 PM

Address: Friedrich-List-Allee 9, 41844 Wegberg

Krimidinner "Ein mörderischer Empfang"