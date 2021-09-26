CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salyersville, KY

Live events on the horizon in Salyersville

Salyersville Dispatch
Salyersville Dispatch
 5 days ago

(SALYERSVILLE, KY) Salyersville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Salyersville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uPBtV_0c8clnWq00

Storage Rentals of America Storage Auction

Salyersville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:28 AM

Online Storage Auction at Storage Rentals of America located in Salyersville, KY. Bidding takes place online at https://www.lockerfox.com/auctions/details/3975924 Unit may contain...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JUzeT_0c8clnWq00

Adventure Chicks Fall for the Gorge Trip

Campton, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 5150 KY-715, Campton, KY 41301

Adventure Chicks Fall for the Gorge Trip will be sure to encompass all aspects of adventure.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mUer0_0c8clnWq00

Story Hour

Eastern, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 10983 Kentucky 80, Eastern, KY 41622

Children that are ages birth to 5 years will hear stories, sing, laugh and play with friends.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dN6TB_0c8clnWq00

Breathitt County Farmers' Market

Jackson, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Season:Summer and Fall Market Hours: May 5 -October 23, 2021Wednesdays and Saturdays: 8:00 am - 2 pmLocation:Farmers Market Pavalion, 3215 Quicksand Road,

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0avnqy_0c8clnWq00

Krimidinner "Ein mörderischer Empang"

Pippa Passes, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 02:00 PM

Address: Friedrich-List-Allee 9, 41844 Wegberg

Krimidinner "Ein mörderischer Empfang" Der Tatort Die Umgebung von Wegberg und Wegberg selbst sind in der Verbrechensstatistik nun wirklich nicht an vorderster Stelle zu finden. Und dennoch ist es ab und an möglich, Zeuge eines Verbrechens zu werden. Selten aber dürfte sein, dass Tatort und Zeitpunkt des Verbrechens vorher bekannt, und während des Ereignisses Essen und Trinken ausdrücklich erwünscht sind. Der Plan Den Stein des Anstoßes gibt Maria Vianden, eine prominente Bürgerin, deren verstor

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salyersville, KY
City
Campton, KY
State
Kentucky State
Salyersville, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Nun#Auction#Stand Up Comedy#07 28 Am#Sun Oct 10#The Gorge Trip#Eastern#Ky 41622 Children#Farmers Market Pavalion#Stelle Zu Finden
NBC News

Infrastructure bill stalls after Democratic leaders fail to wrangle support

WASHINGTON — House Democratic leaders appeared to have failed to wrangle enough support Friday to pass the $550 billion infrastructure package after intraparty fighting delayed a planned vote — further stalling one of President Joe Biden's top legislative priorities. House Democrats huddled behind closed doors at the Capitol in caucus...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salyersville Dispatch

Salyersville Dispatch

Salyersville, KY
83
Followers
203
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Salyersville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy