Live events on the horizon in Salyersville
(SALYERSVILLE, KY) Salyersville is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Salyersville:
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:28 AM
Online Storage Auction at Storage Rentals of America located in Salyersville, KY. Bidding takes place online at https://www.lockerfox.com/auctions/details/3975924 Unit may contain...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Address: 5150 KY-715, Campton, KY 41301
Adventure Chicks Fall for the Gorge Trip will be sure to encompass all aspects of adventure.
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Address: 10983 Kentucky 80, Eastern, KY 41622
Children that are ages birth to 5 years will hear stories, sing, laugh and play with friends.
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Season:Summer and Fall Market Hours: May 5 -October 23, 2021Wednesdays and Saturdays: 8:00 am - 2 pmLocation:Farmers Market Pavalion, 3215 Quicksand Road,
Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 10:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 02:00 PM
Address: Friedrich-List-Allee 9, 41844 Wegberg
Krimidinner "Ein mörderischer Empfang" Der Tatort Die Umgebung von Wegberg und Wegberg selbst sind in der Verbrechensstatistik nun wirklich nicht an vorderster Stelle zu finden. Und dennoch ist es ab und an möglich, Zeuge eines Verbrechens zu werden. Selten aber dürfte sein, dass Tatort und Zeitpunkt des Verbrechens vorher bekannt, und während des Ereignisses Essen und Trinken ausdrücklich erwünscht sind. Der Plan Den Stein des Anstoßes gibt Maria Vianden, eine prominente Bürgerin, deren verstor
