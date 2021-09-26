Live events coming up in Elizabeth

(ELIZABETH, CO) Live events are coming to Elizabeth.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Elizabeth:

Legend Titan Wrestling Club Youth Camp - Fall 2021 Parker, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 22219 Hilltop Road, Parker, CO 80138

Get ready for wrestling season or try the sport for the first time at this fun three-day camp for youth wrestlers, K - 8th Grade.

Paint Recycling Event - Elizabeth, CO Elizabeth, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 650 Beverly St, Elizabeth, CO

PAINT RECYCLING DROP OFF EVENT Tuesday, September 28th 2:00 p.m - 6:00 p.m Big R located at 650 Beverly St in Elizabeth This event is free and available to all residents, non-residents, and...

Knot Rock and The Petty Nicks Experience (Stevie Nicks Tribute) Parker, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:59 PM

Address: 11160 Pikes Peak Drive, Parker, CO 80138

Knot Rock and The Petty Nicks Experience (Stevie Nicks Tribute)

Worship Service Parker, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Come as you are. Grab a cookie. Meet some friends. Participate in heart-felt worship. Enjoy engaging sermons. See you there!

Halloween Painting Class! Parker, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 20105 Mainstreet, Parker, CO 80138

Paint a spoooky jack-o-lantern and indulge in a Halloween cupcake with Canvas N Cupcakes! A perfect family event!