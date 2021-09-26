CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waimea, HI

Waimea calendar: Coming events

Waimea Journal
Waimea Journal
 5 days ago

(WAIMEA, HI) Live events are lining up on the Waimea calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Waimea area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0peUQG_0c8clllO00

Ohana Group - Lihue

Lihue, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

The Lihue Ohana group meets on Tuesday afternoons and is hosted by the Miyamotos. Please contact the organizer for directions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VzVtS_0c8clllO00

Boss It Up Babes!

Koloa, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 2290 Poipu Road, ##9533, Koloa, HI 96756

Boss It Up Babes! is a Networking Group that empowers and equips women for the trials that come with business.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DaDA6_0c8clllO00

The 4 keys to heal your heart and open up to healthy relationships

Lawai, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: Online via Zoom, Honolulu, HI 96765

How to transform the walls around your heart into boundaries, so you can create thriving intimate relationships?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dEDap_0c8clllO00

Infinite TAI CHI™ Teacher Training

Hanalei, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 5-5190 Kuhio Hwy, Hanalei, HI

Become a Certified Infinite Tai Chi™ Teacher DO YOU WANT: • To deepen your understanding of Tai Chi and the Form? • Explore Taoist philosophy and wisdom? • Cultivate a stronger connection with the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DeCdT_0c8clllO00

Hanalei Farmers Market

Hanalei, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 5299 Kuhio Hwy, Hanalei, HI

Season: Year Round Market Hours : Sunday, 12PM - 2.30PM Location:5299 Kuhio Hwy

Comments / 0

Waimea Journal

Waimea Journal

Waimea, HI
ABOUT

With Waimea Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

