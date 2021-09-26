What’s up Carroll: Local events calendar

(CARROLL, IA) Carroll has a full slate of live events coming up.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Carroll:

Live + Local: Cory Waller Carroll, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 407 W 5th St, Carroll, IA

Live + Local will be held in Carroll’s downtown central business district from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m. on the last Thursday of the month May through September. Adams Street will be closed between Fourth...

Macrame Feather Class Carroll, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 734 East, US-30, Carroll, IA

Macrame Feather Class $25 + tax includes instruction and all materials to create this beautiful macrame feather. Class size limited to 8, so be sure to register in store or online to reserve your...

Sac County Quilt-A-Fair Sac City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 416 Park Ave, Sac City, IA

The annual Sac County Quilt A Fair, Quilt Show is Saturday, 09/25 and Sunday, 09/26. Join the fun each day from 9 am to 4 pm with over 300 quilts as well as daily lectures by Doris Duetmeyer, an...

CHS Class of 2021 High School Reunion Carroll, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 223 East 5th Street, Carroll, IA 51401

Join us for a class of 2011 Social at Kerp's Tavern in Carroll from 8-11pm

Bereavement Support Carroll, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 311 S Clark St, Carroll, IA

Through bereavement support services, people find a common ground as we learn about life and loss together. Any person who has lost a son or daughter, husband or wife, parent, sibling, friend, or...