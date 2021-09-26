CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carroll, IA

What’s up Carroll: Local events calendar

Carroll Journal
Carroll Journal
 5 days ago

(CARROLL, IA) Carroll has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Carroll:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cj9VD_0c8clksf00

Live + Local: Cory Waller

Carroll, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 407 W 5th St, Carroll, IA

Live + Local will be held in Carroll’s downtown central business district from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m. on the last Thursday of the month May through September. Adams Street will be closed between Fourth...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2se11y_0c8clksf00

Macrame Feather Class

Carroll, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 734 East, US-30, Carroll, IA

Macrame Feather Class $25 + tax includes instruction and all materials to create this beautiful macrame feather. Class size limited to 8, so be sure to register in store or online to reserve your...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XC1cg_0c8clksf00

Sac County Quilt-A-Fair

Sac City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 416 Park Ave, Sac City, IA

The annual Sac County Quilt A Fair, Quilt Show is Saturday, 09/25 and Sunday, 09/26. Join the fun each day from 9 am to 4 pm with over 300 quilts as well as daily lectures by Doris Duetmeyer, an...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05ciLG_0c8clksf00

CHS Class of 2021 High School Reunion

Carroll, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 223 East 5th Street, Carroll, IA 51401

Join us for a class of 2011 Social at Kerp's Tavern in Carroll from 8-11pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dpa24_0c8clksf00

Bereavement Support

Carroll, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 311 S Clark St, Carroll, IA

Through bereavement support services, people find a common ground as we learn about life and loss together. Any person who has lost a son or daughter, husband or wife, parent, sibling, friend, or...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Government
City
Carroll, IA
City
Sac City, IA
Carroll, IA
Government
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Live Events#Park Ave#Ia Live Local#Sac County Quilt A Fair#Kerp S Tavern
NBC News

Infrastructure bill stalls after Democratic leaders fail to wrangle support

WASHINGTON — House Democratic leaders appeared to have failed to wrangle enough support Friday to pass the $550 billion infrastructure package after intraparty fighting delayed a planned vote — further stalling one of President Joe Biden's top legislative priorities. House Democrats huddled behind closed doors at the Capitol in caucus...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Carroll Journal

Carroll Journal

Carroll, IA
36
Followers
213
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Carroll Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy