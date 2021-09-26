CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crossett, AR

Crossett events calendar

Crossett Times
Crossett Times
 5 days ago

(CROSSETT, AR) Live events are coming to Crossett.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Crossett:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HcM11_0c8cljzw00

10th Year Pastor and Wife’s Appreciation

Monticello, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

We will be celebrating our Pastor and Wife’s 10th year of being Pastors at The Word Church! You are welcome to join us as we celebrate two awesome leaders for reaching a milestone!! Minister...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PxaAA_0c8cljzw00

REZA: Edge of Illusion

El Dorado, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Reza returns to MAD to perform in the First Financial Music Hall on Saturday, September 11th, 2021! Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, June 2nd, to MAD members and to the public on Friday, June...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34fzDg_0c8cljzw00

Trivia Night @ Three Birds Brewing Co.

El Dorado, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 1805 N West Ave, El Dorado, AR

Trivia Night @ Three Birds Brewing Co. Grab your friends for some friendly competition. Come early for some tasty food and local craft beer.

Whiskey Myers

El Dorado, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Whiskey Myers | First Financial Music Hall er á Facebook. Fyri at seta teg í samband við Whiskey Myers | First Financial Music Hall, kom á Facebook nú.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AH8HC_0c8cljzw00

El Dorado High School Class of 2000- 21 Yr Reunion

El Dorado, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 AM

Address: 104 E Oak, El Dorado, AR 71730

Get ready for the reunion of a lifetime! The El Dorado High School Class of 2000 is taking El Dorado by storm! Cheers to 21 Years!

