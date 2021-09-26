Live events coming up in Fairmont
(FAIRMONT, MN) Fairmont is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fairmont:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM
Address: 8 Jalan Kiara, Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur 50480
Need a leap of change to a better version of yourself? This one is made for specifically to those who are brave enough to embrace change
Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 05:00 AM
Address: 8 Jalan Dutamas 2, Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur 50480
Gain your WFF International Pro Cards and be the Fitness Super Stars!
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:15 AM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:15 AM
Address: 304 2nd Ave NE, Mapleton, MN
SAIL (Stay Active and Independent for Life) is an evidence-based exercise program developed by the Washington State Department of Health. The hour long classes held twice per week include low...
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Address: 18675 State Hwy 66, Good Thunder, MN
Come explore Pumpkin Junction to find your perfect pumpkin Free Admission Kids Games Fun Maze Farm Activities Concession Stand Farmer’s Market Hay Rides
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:30 AM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 PM
Address: 1350 320th Ave, Estherville, IA
Season: Summer Market Hours: July 3 - October 9, 2021Saturdays, 9AM - 12PM June 3 - September 30, 2021Thursdays, 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM Location: 613 Central
