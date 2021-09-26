Live events coming up in Fairmont

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, MN

Fairmont Journal
 5 days ago

(FAIRMONT, MN) Fairmont is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fairmont:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V1a0Y_0c8cli7D00

[ONSITE] Transformational Body, Mind & Soul Workshop in Kuala Lumpur

Titonka, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Address: 8 Jalan Kiara, Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur 50480

Need a leap of change to a better version of yourself? This one is made for specifically to those who are brave enough to embrace change

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kAw9k_0c8cli7D00

WFF International BATTLE OF TITANS 2.0 Pro Qualifier

Titonka, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 05:00 AM

Address: 8 Jalan Dutamas 2, Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur 50480

Gain your WFF International Pro Cards and be the Fitness Super Stars!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qP3T3_0c8cli7D00

SAIL – Mapleton

Mapleton, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:15 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:15 AM

Address: 304 2nd Ave NE, Mapleton, MN

SAIL (Stay Active and Independent for Life) is an evidence-based exercise program developed by the Washington State Department of Health. The hour long classes held twice per week include low...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bi6XN_0c8cli7D00

Pumpkin Junction

Good Thunder, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 18675 State Hwy 66, Good Thunder, MN

Come explore Pumpkin Junction to find your perfect pumpkin Free Admission Kids Games Fun Maze Farm Activities Concession Stand Farmer’s Market Hay Rides

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BeszB_0c8cli7D00

Estherville Farmers Market

Estherville, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 1350 320th Ave, Estherville, IA

Season: Summer Market Hours: July 3 - October 9, 2021Saturdays, 9AM - 12PM June 3 - September 30, 2021Thursdays, 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM Location: 613 Central

