Trinidad events coming soon

(TRINIDAD, CO) Live events are coming to Trinidad.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Trinidad:

Trinidad, CO Concealed Carry Class Trinidad, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Address: 3130 Santa Fe Trail, #Drive, Trinidad, CO 81082

This concealed carry class fulfills the training requirements set forth in section 18-12-203 of the Colorado State firearms statute.

2021 Purgatoire River Annual Fall Cleanup Trinidad, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 224 North Chestnut Street, Trinidad, CO 81082

Join us for the 2021 Purgatoire River Annual Fall Cleanup! Come help take care of your river plus free snacks, speakers & river goodies!

Men's & Women's Soccer vs OJC Trinidad, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 700 Smith Ave, Trinidad, CO

Men's & Women's Soccer vs OJC at Central Park, 700 Smith Ave, Trinidad, CO 81082, Trinidad, United States on Wed Sep 29 2021 at 01:00 pm

Health Solutions: Open Access to Behavioral Healthcare Trinidad, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Health Solutions is here Wednesdays from 10am-noon for Open Access to Behavioral Healthcare. Outside of these hours, we also offer remote enrollment for Health Solutions via TeleHealth video call...

What We Have Become Tour Trinidad, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 125 N. Chestnut St., Trinidad, CO 81082

The masked men of the progressive metal band Infinite Conscious will be touring through CO in support of their new album What We Have Become