Events on the Jamestown calendar

(JAMESTOWN, TN) Live events are coming to Jamestown.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Jamestown area:

Tournament Fishing Schedule Monticello, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 270 Conley Bottom Road, Monticello, KY

Phoenix BFL Mountain #5 Open Bass Tournament – Conley Bottom Resort, 270 Conley Bottom Rd, Monticello, KY, 7am-4pm each day. Weigh-in at 3:30pm-Conley Bottom boat ramg. This open tournament is...

The Smoky Nights Crossville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 2444 Genesis Road, #STE 103, Crossville, TN 38571

An evening of good wine, impeccable music and relaxation at Stonehaus Winery in Crossville, TN.

Kristen Hunter Monticello, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 270 Conley Bottom Road, Monticello, KY

Lakeside Summer Music Series @ Conley Bottom – 270 Conley Bottom Rd. Monticello, KY, 7pm. Are you ready to end the summer season with a little music! Join the CBR crew this Thursday evening, for...

Livingston-Overton County Farmers Market Livingston, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 222 E Main St, Livingston, TN

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 1 - November 30, 2021 Daily, 7:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Location: Corner of University Spring Streets, Livingston, TN

Online Auction for Wartburg Public Library Wartburg, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 514 Spring St, Wartburg, TN

Wartburg Public Library has offered some wonderful programs through the year. To support and help continue these programs, there will be an online auction September 24-September 26. All funds...