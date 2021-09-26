CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thief River Falls, MN

Thief River Falls events coming soon

 5 days ago

(THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN) Thief River Falls is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Thief River Falls:

TRF Library Afternoon Book Club

Thief River Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Address: 102 1st St E, Thief River Falls, MN

You do NOT have to be a FU40 member or under 40 years old to attend! FU40's Northwest Brewfest is BACK! The event will be held at the TRF Fairgrounds 3-7pm CT with two bands playing, beer, food...

Heritage Center Bingo

Thief River Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Heritage Center Bingo is held every Tuesday from 1 - 3 p.m. Players must be 18 years of age or older. Progressive Bingo, $8 for a packet of 20 games.

*Polk County Self Help Clinic

Crookston, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 816 Marin Ave # 125, Crookston, MN

This clinic is open to the public, however; social distancing and mask guidelines are still in place. Self Help Clinics provide free help in completing pro se (for yourself) forms. Polk County Law...

Water Tower Celebration

Argyle, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: Argyle, MN

The Library will be at the water tower celebration event with a pop-up library table and a craft. FREE CAKE!!!!

190+Gun & Sportsman Auction Starts Closing Sept. 30th 6PM

Thief River Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Gun & Sportsman Auction Online Only Starts to Close Thurs. Sept. 30th 6PM Thief River Falls MN

