Thief River Falls events coming soon

TRF Library Afternoon Book Club Thief River Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Address: 102 1st St E, Thief River Falls, MN

You do NOT have to be a FU40 member or under 40 years old to attend! FU40's Northwest Brewfest is BACK! The event will be held at the TRF Fairgrounds 3-7pm CT with two bands playing, beer, food...

Heritage Center Bingo Thief River Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Heritage Center Bingo is held every Tuesday from 1 - 3 p.m. Players must be 18 years of age or older. Progressive Bingo, $8 for a packet of 20 games.

*Polk County Self Help Clinic Crookston, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 816 Marin Ave # 125, Crookston, MN

This clinic is open to the public, however; social distancing and mask guidelines are still in place. Self Help Clinics provide free help in completing pro se (for yourself) forms. Polk County Law...

Water Tower Celebration Argyle, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: Argyle, MN

The Library will be at the water tower celebration event with a pop-up library table and a craft. FREE CAKE!!!!

190+Gun & Sportsman Auction Starts Closing Sept. 30th 6PM Thief River Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Gun & Sportsman Auction Online Only Starts to Close Thurs. Sept. 30th 6PM Thief River Falls MN