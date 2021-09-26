CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spencer, IA

Spencer calendar: Events coming up

Spencer Times
Spencer Times
 5 days ago

(SPENCER, IA) Spencer has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Spencer:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09yesF_0c8cldha00

X-wing Night!

Spencer, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 414 Grand Ave, Spencer, IA

Welcome, X-wing Players! Bring your best Extended Fleet (all ships, pilots, and upgrades are legal) at a 200 point build! New players are always welcome whether it's to watch and learn or to put...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fI9T8_0c8cldha00

An Evening with Teddy Roosevelt

Spencer, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 800 West 18th Street, Spencer, IA 51301

Theodore Roosevelt reprisor Joe Wiegand bring the Rough Rider President to life!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sUS9S_0c8cldha00

DP 1 Gateways To Empowered Ministry-- Milford IA 2021

Milford, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1203 Inwan St, Milford, IA

Gateways to Empowered Ministry” The first retreat in the Dunamis Project series focuses on worldview, spiritual reality, and the nature and work of the Holy Spirit. We study the nature of the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ImQML_0c8cldha00

Paired Up! with Lakeside Charcuterie and West O Beer

Milford, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 503 Terrace Park Boulevard, Milford, IA 51351

An evening of perfectly paired charcuterie & beer flights! From Lakeside Charcuterie and West O Beer, with live music from She's With Us!

Magic: Sunday Modern

Spencer, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 414 Grand Ave, Spencer, IA

Bring your best Modern deck (or just one you've been brewing and want to test out) and pit your skills against the other Magic Players in the shop! We start at 1pm pm and usually wrap up at 4pm...

