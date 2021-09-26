CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Storm Lake, IA

Storm Lake events calendar

Storm Lake News Beat
Storm Lake News Beat
 5 days ago

(STORM LAKE, IA) Storm Lake has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Storm Lake:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dwl8q_0c8clcor00

Chuckwagon Dinner & Entertainment Carshow

Newell, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:45 PM

Address: 124 S Fulton St, Newell, IA

Chuckwagon Dinner & Entertainment Carshow is on Facebook. To connect with Chuckwagon Dinner & Entertainment Carshow, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uMrVI_0c8clcor00

"Signs" of Fall Workshop

Spencer, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 120 W 4th St, Spencer, IA

Come and create as we make Fall signs that can be hung or set amongst your fall decorations. We'll use repurposed cupboard doors that we'll paint and decorate to suit your style. All supplies...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wI7AK_0c8clcor00

Jones Nursery Pumpkin Patch & Petting Zoo

Storm Lake, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 861 IA-7, Storm Lake, IA

First 50 people will receive a gift from BVRMC! A portion of the proceeds benefit BVRMC.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11ttbS_0c8clcor00

Spencer Farmers Market

Spencer, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 1019 S Grand Ave, Spencer, IA

Season:Summer Market Hours: June 5 - October 30, 2021Saturday 7:30am - 12pm June 30 - October 27, 2021Wednesday, 4pm - 6pm Location:17 11th Street SW, Located

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3orrZX_0c8clcor00

Dinner & A Movie at SAAC

Spencer, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 1st Ave E, Spencer, IA

Join us a for a meal and then stay to watch the hilarious comedy, War with Grandpa! This event is open to the public and we encourage families to attend! There is not cost to attend the movie.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
Storm Lake Times

Sassy Saturdays in Storm Lake

Storm Lake United and Buena Vista Regional Medical Center are pleased to announce Sassy Saturdays to be held this October in Storm Lake. You will have the opportunity to save big on four Saturdays: October 2, 9, 16 and 23. Take advantage of great deals and specials while supporting a worthy cause. You can participate by purchasing a BVRMC P.I.N.K. […]
STORM LAKE, IA
Storm Lake Times

Familiar faces at ‘Storm Lake’

AROUND TOWN – We knew several people at the showing of the Storm Lake movie in Chicago Friday night. Above: from left are Branden Laxner, Bridget Cullen Laxner, Art Cullen, Beth Levison and Jerry Risius. Left: other native Storm Lakers at the movie were Chuck Stark, Art Cullen and Scott Atkins.
STORM LAKE, IA
Storm Lake Times

Storm Lake road show

It’s been humbling over the past week to see myself on the big screen with the release of the documentary “Storm Lake” in theaters, including its premiere last Thursday night at our own Vista Theater. Since then it’s been showing across Iowa and next will open in Minneapolis, Chicago, Detroit...
STORM LAKE, IA
Cornelius (OR) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

(CORNELIUS, OR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Cornelius. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
CORNELIUS, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Storm Lake, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Spencer, IA
Spencer, IA
Government
City
Storm Lake, IA
Storm Lake News Beat

Storm Lake News Beat

Storm Lake, IA
39
Followers
240
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Storm Lake News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy