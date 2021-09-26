Storm Lake events calendar

(STORM LAKE, IA) Storm Lake has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Storm Lake:

Chuckwagon Dinner & Entertainment Carshow Newell, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:45 PM

Address: 124 S Fulton St, Newell, IA

"Signs" of Fall Workshop Spencer, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 120 W 4th St, Spencer, IA

Come and create as we make Fall signs that can be hung or set amongst your fall decorations. We'll use repurposed cupboard doors that we'll paint and decorate to suit your style. All supplies...

Jones Nursery Pumpkin Patch & Petting Zoo Storm Lake, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 861 IA-7, Storm Lake, IA

First 50 people will receive a gift from BVRMC! A portion of the proceeds benefit BVRMC.

Spencer Farmers Market Spencer, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 1019 S Grand Ave, Spencer, IA

Season:Summer Market Hours: June 5 - October 30, 2021Saturday 7:30am - 12pm June 30 - October 27, 2021Wednesday, 4pm - 6pm Location:17 11th Street SW, Located

Dinner & A Movie at SAAC Spencer, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 1st Ave E, Spencer, IA

Join us a for a meal and then stay to watch the hilarious comedy, War with Grandpa! This event is open to the public and we encourage families to attend! There is not cost to attend the movie.