Gulf Shores calendar: Coming events

(GULF SHORES, AL) Live events are coming to Gulf Shores.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Gulf Shores:

Fort Morgan After Dark Ghost Investigation and Historical Haunted Tour Gulf Shores, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 110 Alabama 180, Fort Morgan, AL 36542

Fort Morgan, one of Alabama’s most haunted places. We will provide ghost hunting equipment, but feel free to bring your own!

Annual National Shrimp Festival Gulf Shores, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

More than 200,000 come to view fine art and crafts by more than 200 artists and enjoy three stages of continuous musical entertainment. The Children's Art Village captures the interest of little...

Next Step Lunch Gulf Shores, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

The Next Step Lunch is the perfect place to learn about our church, discover ways to serve, and decide you would like to call Genesis Church home! Reserve Your Spot - Click Here

Jason Treuman @Lulu's Gulf Shores Gulf Shores, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 200 E 25th Ave, Gulf Shores, AL

For the last 25 years, Jason Treuman has been performing all throughout the country. After a seven year stay in Nashville as a studio and touring musician, he has settled into the Gulf Shores of...

Intercultural Leadership Retreat Gulf Shores, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

The Annual Intercultural Leadership Retreat takes place during the Fall semester in an off-campus camp setting. The weekend is designed to develop skills that will serve students at Tulane, in New...