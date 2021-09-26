CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gulf Shores, AL

Gulf Shores calendar: Coming events

Gulf Shores News Watch
Gulf Shores News Watch
 5 days ago

(GULF SHORES, AL) Live events are coming to Gulf Shores.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Gulf Shores:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kI4VL_0c8clbw800

Fort Morgan After Dark Ghost Investigation and Historical Haunted Tour

Gulf Shores, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 110 Alabama 180, Fort Morgan, AL 36542

Fort Morgan, one of Alabama’s most haunted places. We will provide ghost hunting equipment, but feel free to bring your own!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bFRbc_0c8clbw800

Annual National Shrimp Festival

Gulf Shores, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

More than 200,000 come to view fine art and crafts by more than 200 artists and enjoy three stages of continuous musical entertainment. The Children's Art Village captures the interest of little...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SbZgC_0c8clbw800

Next Step Lunch

Gulf Shores, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

The Next Step Lunch is the perfect place to learn about our church, discover ways to serve, and decide you would like to call Genesis Church home! Reserve Your Spot - Click Here

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i7Eqf_0c8clbw800

Jason Treuman @Lulu's Gulf Shores

Gulf Shores, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 200 E 25th Ave, Gulf Shores, AL

For the last 25 years, Jason Treuman has been performing all throughout the country. After a seven year stay in Nashville as a studio and touring musician, he has settled into the Gulf Shores of...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EdoYJ_0c8clbw800

Intercultural Leadership Retreat

Gulf Shores, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

The Annual Intercultural Leadership Retreat takes place during the Fall semester in an off-campus camp setting. The weekend is designed to develop skills that will serve students at Tulane, in New...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gulf Shores, AL
Gulf Shores, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Al 36542 Fort Morgan#Sun Oct 10#Genesis Church
NBC News

Infrastructure bill stalls after Democratic leaders fail to wrangle support

WASHINGTON — House Democratic leaders appeared to have failed to wrangle enough support Friday to pass the $550 billion infrastructure package after intraparty fighting delayed a planned vote — further stalling one of President Joe Biden's top legislative priorities. House Democrats huddled behind closed doors at the Capitol in caucus...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Gulf Shores News Watch

Gulf Shores News Watch

Gulf Shores, AL
118
Followers
254
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Gulf Shores News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy