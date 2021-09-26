Sealy events coming up

(SEALY, TX) Live events are lining up on the Sealy calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sealy area:

Westport Snow Crab Festival Brookshire, TX

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 4029 5th St, Brookshire, TX

Westport's ONLY Snow Crab Festival provides Fresh Alaskan Snow Crab prepared to mouth-watering perfection. You can also enjoy polo, hot air balloons and vendors and dance away the calories to a...

East Wharton County Banquet - Hungerford East Bernard, TX

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 235 Cypress St, East Bernard, TX

Join us for a night of conservation! Great prizes, including DU merchandise, outdoor gear, and GUNS! - Tue, Sep 28, 2021 - Hungerford, TX

Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Bazaar Sealy, TX

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 1310 US-90, Sealy, TX

Immaculate Conception Church Bazaar & Homecoming Sunday, September 26, 2021 (Last Sunday of the Month) At the KC Hall. Hwy 90 West in Sealy 3 Meat BBQ Dinner Serving starts at 10:30 am $12 per...

Rice High School Reunion Class of 2000 - 2003 Eagle Lake, TX

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 100 North Walnut Avenue, Eagle Lake, TX 77434

Monster Bites Food Truck will be available to purchase food

Clay Fun | Adults; Weekend of Sept 25 & 26 Katy, TX

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd, Ste G125, Katy, TX 77494

Weekend of Sept 25 & 26; 10 to 2PM; $190 Non Member Must be 18 or older. No experience needed. 4 hours each day.