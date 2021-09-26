Kingstree events coming soon

(KINGSTREE, SC) Kingstree is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kingstree:

Wild Weekends Coward, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 5094 County Park Rd, Coward, SC

See live animals every Saturday and Sunday at the Environmental Discovery Center at Lynches River County Park. Animal presentations are every Saturday at 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. and Sundays […]

BOOtanical Garden 2021 Lake City, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 100 New Zion Road, Lake City, SC 29560

The BOOtanical Garden will come alive on Saturday, October 30!

On the road again... Manning, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

On the road again... at Manning, South Carolina, United States on Sun Sep 26 2021 at 04:00 pm

2021 MFBG Evening Wine Walk (FREE) Lake City, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 100 New Zion Road, Lake City, SC 29560

Join us in the garden for our FREE Evening Wine Walk!

Karaoke at Green Frog Lake City, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 118 E Main St, Lake City, SC

Come out and enjoy live entertainment from Big Dawg DJ Services Friday!