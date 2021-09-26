Craig events coming soon

(CRAIG, CO) Live events are coming to Craig.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Craig:

Al-Anon Meeting Craig, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 630 Green St, Craig, CO

The Al-Groups are a fellowship of relatives and friends of alcoholics who share their experience, strength and hope in order to solve their common problems. We believe alcoholism is a family...

Movement Monday Mixers with the Moffat County Democratic Party Craig, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Join us for our community event! We'll be talking about political education, registration, elections, running for office, and most importantly what issues we can solve NOW! Meet us at CNCC...

Piknik Theatre presents Romeo and Juliet by Wm. Shakespeare Steamboat Springs, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 846 Oak Street, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487

A full-length version of Shakespeare's most compelling and comic tragedy.

Narcan Training Hayden, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 302 South Shelton Lane, Hayden, CO 81639

Learn to how respond to an opioid overdose and successfully administer Narcan, the opioid overdose antidote.

Adult Softball Hayden, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 513 S Poplar St, Hayden, CO

Hayden Parks and Recreation would like to invite freshmen and up to adult softball open field. Bring a mitt.