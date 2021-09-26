CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon, TX

Vernon events calendar

Vernon Times
Vernon Times
 5 days ago

(VERNON, TX) Live events are lining up on the Vernon calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Vernon area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jq6hz_0c8clXM600

Vernon Farmers Market

Vernon, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 920 Hillcrest Dr, Vernon, TX

This event listing provided for the Vernon community events calendar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fiBbK_0c8clXM600

Agrilife Extension offers QuickBooks short Course in Vernon

Vernon, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 11708 US-70 South, Vernon, TX

• September 29, 2021 from 9:00am to 5:00pm • Registration fee is $75.00, which includes computer use and teaching materials. Couples are encouraged to attend and will be charged only one...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hrAx9_0c8clXM600

Seymour, TX

Seymour, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 100 E Reiman St, Seymour, TX

Stock My Pond visits TJ Stockman’s Store in Seymour, Texas. The truck will have channel cat, large mouth bass, black crappie, bluegill, hybrid bluegill, red ear bream, and fathead minnows. Find...

Vernon Times

Vernon Times

Vernon, TX
With Vernon Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

