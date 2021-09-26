Coming soon: Sweetwater events

(SWEETWATER, TX) Sweetwater is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sweetwater:

CBC Church Lunch Hermleigh, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 576 Wheat St, Hermleigh, TX

⛪️Join us at Central Baptist Church Hermleigh for Sunday school 10am and Sunday morning worship at 11am. We will have our monthly lunch following morning worship, so bring your favorite dish! Then...

Journey of Transition Event Abilene, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:45 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 05:45 PM

Address: 3022 Braune Road, Abilene, TX 79606

Being a parent is the most important job you've got. Join us for simple, powerful, life-changing lessons for the journey every parent makes.

First Responder Chaplaincy/Ministry Training - Level 1 Abilene, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 6350 Directors Parkway, Abilene, TX 79606

This class is not only open to Chaplains but ANYONE who has a heart to serve and minister to First Responders.

I'm Still Standing Women's Conference Abilene, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 3425 South 14th Street, ##4903, Abilene, TX 79605

Come hear the true stories of some wonderful women who have been through heartaches and trials of life, but are STILL STANDING strong!

Aspire 2020 - Abilene, TX Abilene, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 871 Woodlawn Dr, Abilene, TX 79603

1 Bible Teacher – 1 Comedian – 1 Musician Join us for an amazing ladies night out!