CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sweetwater, TX

Coming soon: Sweetwater events

Sweetwater Post
Sweetwater Post
 5 days ago

(SWEETWATER, TX) Sweetwater is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sweetwater:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GqWm0_0c8clWTN00

CBC Church Lunch

Hermleigh, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 576 Wheat St, Hermleigh, TX

⛪️Join us at Central Baptist Church Hermleigh for Sunday school 10am and Sunday morning worship at 11am. We will have our monthly lunch following morning worship, so bring your favorite dish! Then...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gCHaq_0c8clWTN00

Journey of Transition Event

Abilene, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:45 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 05:45 PM

Address: 3022 Braune Road, Abilene, TX 79606

Being a parent is the most important job you've got. Join us for simple, powerful, life-changing lessons for the journey every parent makes.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EpOPX_0c8clWTN00

First Responder Chaplaincy/Ministry Training - Level 1

Abilene, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 6350 Directors Parkway, Abilene, TX 79606

This class is not only open to Chaplains but ANYONE who has a heart to serve and minister to First Responders.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37NbeG_0c8clWTN00

I'm Still Standing Women's Conference

Abilene, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 3425 South 14th Street, ##4903, Abilene, TX 79605

Come hear the true stories of some wonderful women who have been through heartaches and trials of life, but are STILL STANDING strong!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24QPEz_0c8clWTN00

Aspire 2020 - Abilene, TX

Abilene, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 871 Woodlawn Dr, Abilene, TX 79603

1 Bible Teacher – 1 Comedian – 1 Musician Join us for an amazing ladies night out!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Sweetwater, TX
Government
City
Abilene, TX
Abilene, TX
Government
City
Sweetwater, TX
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Responders#Sun Oct 10
NBC News

Infrastructure bill stalls after Democratic leaders fail to wrangle support

WASHINGTON — House Democratic leaders appeared to have failed to wrangle enough support Friday to pass the $550 billion infrastructure package after intraparty fighting delayed a planned vote — further stalling one of President Joe Biden's top legislative priorities. House Democrats huddled behind closed doors at the Capitol in caucus...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Sweetwater Post

Sweetwater Post

Sweetwater, TX
37
Followers
244
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sweetwater Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy