Hawkinsville, GA

Hawkinsville calendar: Events coming up

Hawkinsville Times
Hawkinsville Times
 5 days ago

(HAWKINSVILLE, GA) Hawkinsville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hawkinsville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ImkcQ_0c8clVae00

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group

Bonaire, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 221 Church St, Bonaire, GA

We know the pain of losing a loved one and understand the emotions that can overwhelm us. These feelings are compounded even more due to COVID. It is

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0psex0_0c8clVae00

Pack Meeting

Perry, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 1002 Carroll St, Perry, GA

Pack Meeting at Perry United Methodist Church, 1002 Carroll St, Perry, GA 31069, Perry, United States on Mon Sep 27 2021 at 06:00 pm to 07:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2amDh2_0c8clVae00

Family Reunion Fund Raiser

Cochran, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jan 01, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jan 01, 12:00 PM

Address: TBD, Cochran, GA 31014

Family Reunion Fund Raiser for the Gilbert, Johnson, Clarks, Ates, & Moss Family. Uniting family together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dxmWE_0c8clVae00

penia, ga

Eastman, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in penia_ga? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d9Cgy_0c8clVae00

Youth Prayer Breakfast

Bonaire, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:15 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:15 AM

Address: 790 SR 96, Bonaire, GA

7th - 12th graders are invited to come out on Thursday mornings for food, fellowship, devotions led by other youth and the youth pastor, and prayer time. Start your morning off right! No need to...

