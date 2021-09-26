CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jerseyville, IL

Jerseyville events calendar

Jerseyville Voice
Jerseyville Voice
 5 days ago

(JERSEYVILLE, IL) Live events are coming to Jerseyville.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Jerseyville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K8cVx_0c8clUhv00

L&C Minority Info Fair

Godfrey, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 5800 Godfrey Rd, Godfrey, IL

Minority Information Fair 2-4 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, The Commons @ McPike Math & Science Complex Learn about L&C's transfer agreements with four-year schools, financial aid and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NpW4V_0c8clUhv00

Riverside Flea Market

Grafton, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 401 Front St, Grafton, IL

The Loading Dock is host to one of the regions largest flea markets. Guaranteed treasure-hunting fun through a wide selection of antiques, crafts,

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jlJx9_0c8clUhv00

Jonathan Baker live at Aerie's Resort & Winery

Grafton, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 14 W Main St, Grafton, IL

Take the shuttle or Grafton Sky Tour up to the beautiful Aerie's Winery & Resort. Performing some of the greatest classic & southern rock hits. Featuring Derek Bonn on Drums. www.jbakerlive.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qizh7_0c8clUhv00

The Riverbend Classics Band at B&H

Godfrey, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 7120 Montclaire Ave, Godfrey, IL

The Riverbend Classics Band makes their return to our weekly Wednesday night bike night! We hope you can join us for an evening of great music, delicious food, and tasty adult beverages!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sIOI0_0c8clUhv00

AMY ADAMS CANCER BENEFIT

Grafton, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 215 Water St, Grafton, IL

Amy Adams, a former employee of ours and the wife of Aaron Adams is in the fight of her life. Aaron is a bartender/manager for us and has been with us since the day we opened the doors in Grafton...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Godfrey, IL
Godfrey, IL
Government
City
Jerseyville, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Grafton, IL
Jerseyville, IL
Government
Grafton, IL
Government
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Flea Markets#Antiques#The Commons#Il Take#Grafton Sky Tour#Aerie#Winery Resort
NBC News

Infrastructure bill stalls after Democratic leaders fail to wrangle support

WASHINGTON — House Democratic leaders appeared to have failed to wrangle enough support Friday to pass the $550 billion infrastructure package after intraparty fighting delayed a planned vote — further stalling one of President Joe Biden's top legislative priorities. House Democrats huddled behind closed doors at the Capitol in caucus...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Jerseyville Voice

Jerseyville Voice

Jerseyville, IL
41
Followers
216
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Jerseyville Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy