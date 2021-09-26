Jerseyville events calendar

(JERSEYVILLE, IL) Live events are coming to Jerseyville.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Jerseyville area:

L&C Minority Info Fair Godfrey, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 5800 Godfrey Rd, Godfrey, IL

Minority Information Fair 2-4 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, The Commons @ McPike Math & Science Complex Learn about L&C's transfer agreements with four-year schools, financial aid and...

Riverside Flea Market Grafton, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 401 Front St, Grafton, IL

The Loading Dock is host to one of the regions largest flea markets. Guaranteed treasure-hunting fun through a wide selection of antiques, crafts,

Jonathan Baker live at Aerie's Resort & Winery Grafton, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 14 W Main St, Grafton, IL

Take the shuttle or Grafton Sky Tour up to the beautiful Aerie's Winery & Resort. Performing some of the greatest classic & southern rock hits. Featuring Derek Bonn on Drums. www.jbakerlive.

The Riverbend Classics Band at B&H Godfrey, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 7120 Montclaire Ave, Godfrey, IL

The Riverbend Classics Band makes their return to our weekly Wednesday night bike night! We hope you can join us for an evening of great music, delicious food, and tasty adult beverages!

AMY ADAMS CANCER BENEFIT Grafton, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 215 Water St, Grafton, IL

Amy Adams, a former employee of ours and the wife of Aaron Adams is in the fight of her life. Aaron is a bartender/manager for us and has been with us since the day we opened the doors in Grafton...