CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Parsons, KS

Live events Parsons — what’s coming up

Parsons Voice
Parsons Voice
 5 days ago

(PARSONS, KS) Parsons is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Parsons:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wxI7M_0c8clTpC00

Probate / Limited Action / Small Claims - Independence

Independence, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 AM

14th Judicial District Court Contact Us 300 E Main Street Suite 201 Independence, KS 67301 Phone: 620-330-1070 Fax: 620-331-6120 Chief Clerk of the District Court: Becky J. Dye

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nYI0G_0c8clTpC00

Indy Connect - Daddy/Daughter Hair Styling Class

Independence, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 2615 W Main College, Independence, KS 67301

A fun class to help Dad's learn how to do basic styles on their daughter's hair!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ut1Ac_0c8clTpC00

Atchison Farmers Market

Chanute, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 110 E Main St, Chanute, KS

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sNovK_0c8clTpC00

Greater Tuna

Neodesha, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 200 N 5th St, Neodesha, KS

A two-act comedy offering a satirical look at life in a small Texas town.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CVMuu_0c8clTpC00

September Story Hour

Parsons, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 311 S 17th St, Parsons, KS

Ages 6 and under are invited to Story Hour with Miss Willie.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Parsons, KS
Local
Kansas Entertainment
City
Chanute, KS
City
Neodesha, KS
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#The District Court#W Main College#Cdc
NBC News

Infrastructure bill stalls after Democratic leaders fail to wrangle support

WASHINGTON — House Democratic leaders appeared to have failed to wrangle enough support Friday to pass the $550 billion infrastructure package after intraparty fighting delayed a planned vote — further stalling one of President Joe Biden's top legislative priorities. House Democrats huddled behind closed doors at the Capitol in caucus...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Parsons Voice

Parsons Voice

Parsons, KS
75
Followers
246
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Parsons Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy