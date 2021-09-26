Live events Parsons — what’s coming up

(PARSONS, KS) Parsons is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Parsons:

Probate / Limited Action / Small Claims - Independence Independence, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 AM

14th Judicial District Court Contact Us 300 E Main Street Suite 201 Independence, KS 67301 Phone: 620-330-1070 Fax: 620-331-6120 Chief Clerk of the District Court: Becky J. Dye

Indy Connect - Daddy/Daughter Hair Styling Class Independence, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 2615 W Main College, Independence, KS 67301

A fun class to help Dad's learn how to do basic styles on their daughter's hair!

Atchison Farmers Market Chanute, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 110 E Main St, Chanute, KS

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

Greater Tuna Neodesha, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 200 N 5th St, Neodesha, KS

A two-act comedy offering a satirical look at life in a small Texas town.

September Story Hour Parsons, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 311 S 17th St, Parsons, KS

Ages 6 and under are invited to Story Hour with Miss Willie.