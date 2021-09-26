Coming soon: Hamilton events

(HAMILTON, MT) Live events are lining up on the Hamilton calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hamilton area:

Meet and Greet for City Council Candidates! Hamilton, MT

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 10:15 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 111 N 2nd St, Hamilton, MT

MineShaft Pasty Co is sponsoring a meet and greet for Kathy Dexter (Ward 2) and Kristi Bielski (Ward 1). Come meet us and chat and enjoy the most delicious goodies in town.

Fall DIY Open Workshop Lolo, MT

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 5643 Explorer Ct, Lolo, MT

Join us at the craft house to make a beautiful sign or fun craft! Give Me A Sign will guide you through the process of creating your own wooden sign from start to finish! • *Minimum purchase to...

Soul Suppers Stevensville, MT

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 100 Mission St, Stevensville, MT

Soul Suppers in Stevensville served every Wednesday! Free home cooked meals with a message served every Wed. evening at 6 p.m. 100 Mission St. For more information, contact Corey at (406) 214-8708.

Intro to Liberty & Under Saddle Clinic – Montana Corvallis, MT

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 657 Bass Ln, Corvallis, MT

The first two days of this clinic will be focused on Intro to Liberty. During the clinic participants, will work through the basic foundations of liberty work. The series is based on safe...

Wild Montana Fly Fishing Adventure Stevensville, MT

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1830 Middle Burnt Fork Rd, Stevensville, MT

"Eventually, all things merge into one, and a river runs through it." - Norman Maclean Zoweh Outdoors is proud to partner with The New Frontier to bring you the Wild Montana Fly Fishing Adventure...