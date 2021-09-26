Keokuk events coming up

(KEOKUK, IA) Live events are coming to Keokuk.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Keokuk:

ServSafe Donnellson, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 414 N Main St, Donnellson, IA

ServSafe®, the national certification program for food service managers, will be held in Donnellson on September 28, 2021 starting at 9 a.m. The cost of the course is $160 which includes 8 hours...

DOUBLE BILL WITH GA-20 & JD SIMO Burlington, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 306 Washington Street, Burlington, IA 52601

TO THE BONE GROOVE GLORY FOR THIS ALL STAR TOURING COMBINATION OF GA 20 AND JD SIMO.

Homecoming 2021 Canton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 1 College Hill, Canton, MO

Join us for a fun filled weekend! Sign up today:https://culver.edu/alumni/homecoming/



Rocktober Geode Fest & Hunt Keokuk, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 428 Main St, Keokuk, IA

Celebrating Iowa's state rock, the Keokuk Geode, with guided hunts, geode cracking, swap area. • Guided Geode Hunts • Rocks, Minerals, Fossils & Jewelry Dealers • Geode Cracking • Geode...

Fort Madison Farmers' Market Fort Madison, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 614 7th St, Fort Madison, IA

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 7 - October 4, 2021Monday, 4pm - 6pm Location: 814 10th Street