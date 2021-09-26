CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Olive Hill, KY

Live events coming up in Olive Hill

Olive Hill Bulletin
Olive Hill Bulletin
 5 days ago

(OLIVE HILL, KY) Olive Hill is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Olive Hill area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mj9zq_0c8clPII00

Tween Reading Club

Vanceburg, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 27 3rd St, Vanceburg, KY

We're excited to announce the return of our Tween Reading Club, for young advanced readers, and older readers that need to build their reading and comprehension skills. All the reading happens...

Learn More

pistol 1

Rush, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 704 Clay Jack Rd, Rush, KY 41168

This class is designed to build skill on the things you learned in your ccw class

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11nxpJ_0c8clPII00

Carry concealed deadly weapon class

Rush, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 704 Clay Jack Rd, Rush, KY 41168

This class will get you certified to apply for your ccw permit in Ky, Oh, or Wv

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JPe0b_0c8clPII00

Megamarsch 50/12 Mönchengladbach 2022

Vanceburg, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Mar 03, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Mar 03, 01:00 PM

Address: Am Borussiapark, 41179 Mönchengladbach

Der Megamarsch 50/12 kommt auch in 2022 wieder nach Mönchengladbach!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GMoaE_0c8clPII00

Master of Grill - Classic Grillseminar für Fortgeschrittene

41065 | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: Theodor-Heuss-Strasse 99, 41065 Mönchengladbach

Die Grill-Basics beherrschen Sie aus dem Eff-Eff? Dann steigen Sie ein als Profi! Wir machen aus Grillinteressierten wahre Grillmeister.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vanceburg, KY
City
Rush, KY
City
Olive Hill, KY
City
Clay, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Tween Reading Club#Sun Oct 10#Wv Starts#Wir Machen Aus
NBC News

Infrastructure bill stalls after Democratic leaders fail to wrangle support

WASHINGTON — House Democratic leaders appeared to have failed to wrangle enough support Friday to pass the $550 billion infrastructure package after intraparty fighting delayed a planned vote — further stalling one of President Joe Biden's top legislative priorities. House Democrats huddled behind closed doors at the Capitol in caucus...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Olive Hill Bulletin

Olive Hill Bulletin

Olive Hill, KY
55
Followers
228
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Olive Hill Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy