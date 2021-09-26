CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cameron, MO

Cameron events calendar

Cameron News Beat
Cameron News Beat
 5 days ago

(CAMERON, MO) Cameron has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cameron:

SOLD OUT- Carmon Henry Featherweight Retreat April 6 - 9, 2022

Hamilton, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Apr 04, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Apr 04, 09:00 AM

Address: 202 North Davis, Hamilton, MO 64644

#Please Scroll down to find, classes, supply lists and a schedule of events and all kinds of fun information   Missouri Star Quilt Compan

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UTW1g_0c8clOen00

IDEA Bootcamp Series (In Person)

Cameron, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 312 North Chestnut Street, Cameron, MO 64429

These trainings will be in person and include topics of being an effective advocate, the IEP process, and disagreement resolutions!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k4a6b_0c8clOen00

Lawson Farmer's Market

Lawson, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 103 S Pennsylvania Ave, Lawson, MO

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 6 - October 28 2021Thursday, 4PM - 7PMLocation:Lawson City Park, 350 North Pennsylvania Avenue

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kJI1Y_0c8clOen00

Gallatin, MO - The Men of Exotic Legends Storm the Stage!

Gallatin, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 200 Park, Gallatin, MO

Ladies: Are you ready for a tantalizing two-hour performance from your favorite all-star cast of male entertainers? About this event The Finest Ladies Night Experience is coming to Gallatin If you...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YAwk2_0c8clOen00

Music at the Campground

Lawson, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 19799 N Raum Rd, Lawson, MO

Join us at the Lakeview Campground and RV Park for FREE live music on the first Saturday of the month at 7pm. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets. This event is OPEN to the public. You do not have...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamilton, MO
City
Lawson, MO
City
Cameron, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Gallatin, MO
Cameron, MO
Government
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron
NBC News

Infrastructure bill stalls after Democratic leaders fail to wrangle support

WASHINGTON — House Democratic leaders appeared to have failed to wrangle enough support Friday to pass the $550 billion infrastructure package after intraparty fighting delayed a planned vote — further stalling one of President Joe Biden's top legislative priorities. House Democrats huddled behind closed doors at the Capitol in caucus...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Cameron News Beat

Cameron News Beat

Cameron, MO
68
Followers
239
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cameron News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy