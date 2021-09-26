Cameron events calendar

(CAMERON, MO) Cameron has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cameron:

SOLD OUT- Carmon Henry Featherweight Retreat April 6 - 9, 2022 Hamilton, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Apr 04, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Apr 04, 09:00 AM

Address: 202 North Davis, Hamilton, MO 64644

#Please Scroll down to find, classes, supply lists and a schedule of events and all kinds of fun information Missouri Star Quilt Compan

IDEA Bootcamp Series (In Person) Cameron, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 312 North Chestnut Street, Cameron, MO 64429

These trainings will be in person and include topics of being an effective advocate, the IEP process, and disagreement resolutions!

Lawson Farmer's Market Lawson, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 103 S Pennsylvania Ave, Lawson, MO

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 6 - October 28 2021Thursday, 4PM - 7PMLocation:Lawson City Park, 350 North Pennsylvania Avenue

Gallatin, MO - The Men of Exotic Legends Storm the Stage! Gallatin, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 200 Park, Gallatin, MO

Ladies: Are you ready for a tantalizing two-hour performance from your favorite all-star cast of male entertainers? About this event The Finest Ladies Night Experience is coming to Gallatin If you...

Music at the Campground Lawson, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 19799 N Raum Rd, Lawson, MO

Join us at the Lakeview Campground and RV Park for FREE live music on the first Saturday of the month at 7pm. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets. This event is OPEN to the public. You do not have...