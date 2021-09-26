CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tillamook, OR

Tillamook events coming soon

Tillamook Voice
Tillamook Voice
 5 days ago

(TILLAMOOK, OR) Live events are lining up on the Tillamook calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Tillamook:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GCrNd_0c8clNm400

Trail Ambassador Training Hike - Cape Falcon

Arch Cape, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: Cape Falcon Trailhead, Arch Cape, OR 97102

Join your fellow Ambassadors on an excursion and get to know the trails we serve.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OHmu9_0c8clNm400

50% Off end of summer sale

Tillamook, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Clearing out inventory, come in shop our end of summer sale! Share this article

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a7zvi_0c8clNm400

Oregon Coast Retreat — NAWIC Pacific Northwest Region

Pacific City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

A fun and educational retreat open to all Oregon chapter members and prospective members put on jointly by all three Oregon chapters at a location of their choice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EjlQf_0c8clNm400

Shibashi (Praying with our Bodies) with Pastor T

Tillamook, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Address: 3808 12th St, Tillamook, OR

18 gentle movements similar to Tai Chi, each with a prayer and a Scripture. Breathe deeply, move your body and discover the gifts of praying through our bodies!

Contemplative Prayer

Tillamook, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 01:00 PM

A time to quiet our hearts and minds, to listen for the Spirit's prompting and grace.

