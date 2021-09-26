CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Marys, PA

Saint Marys events coming soon

St Marys Updates
St Marys Updates
 5 days ago

(SAINT MARYS, PA) Saint Marys has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Saint Marys:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24k1rq_0c8clMtL00

FALL PUMPKINS - PAINT & SIP

Saint Marys, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 875 Washington Road, Saint Marys, PA 15857

Paint & Sip at Wildwoods Bar & Grill, Saint Marys, PA. All supplies and step by step instruction included.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vtB13_0c8clMtL00

Maized and Confused

Johnsonburg, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 877 Long Level Road, Johnsonburg, PA 15845

Can you and your friends find the wine and your way out of our Corn Maze?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aRGIA_0c8clMtL00

2021 DuBois Relay for Life Car Cruz-In

DuBois, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 AM

The 10th Annual Relay for Life Car Cruz-In will be Saturday, Sept. 25 at the DuBois City Park. Registration at 2 p.m. Open 3:00 to 6:00 to enjoy seeing the cars, showing off your own, and voting...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zsClf_0c8clMtL00

Fall Festival at the Treasure Lake Church

DuBois, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 1427 Bay Rd, DuBois, PA

Fall Festival at the Treasure Lake church. 1427 Bay Road, DuBois, Pa – located within Treasure Lake. Free fall festival with food, entertainment and fun for kids of all ages. Sunday, September...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XToXQ_0c8clMtL00

Questions From Jesus

DuBois, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: P.O. Box 868, 5368 Shaffer Rd, DuBois, PA

Mona Hale will be going through a study on the various questions asked by Jesus during His ministry.

St Marys, PA
ABOUT

With St Marys Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

