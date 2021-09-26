CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graham, TX

Live events coming up in Graham

Graham Dispatch
 5 days ago

(GRAHAM, TX) Live events are lining up on the Graham calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Graham area:

Workforce Solutions of North Texas Mobile Unit

Jacksboro, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 10:00 AM

The operating schedule for the Mobile unit while in Jacksboro will be: 9:00 am-12:00 pm. In the event of inclement weather, the mobile unit will not travel to designated destination. Ramona...

Camping and Kayaking/Canoeing/Hike at Lake Mineral Wells State Park

Mineral Wells, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 100 Park Rd 71, Mineral Wells, TX

Folks lets get together and Camp, Kayak/Canoe and Hike at Lake Mineral Wells State Park. I have rented shelter # 5 which is a lake front site with the beautiful view of the lake the fire pit is...

Beach Army Hospital Ghost Hunt

Mineral Wells, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Our ghost hunts at the #haunted Beach Army Hospital are not for the faint of heart. The haunted Beach Army Hospital is one of the most haunted locations in Mineral Wells, Texas and the paranormal...

23Scares Haunted House

Olney, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Address: 202 East Main Street, Olney, TX 76374

Haunted House presented by the Olney High School Class of 2023. All proceeds to directly to the class.

Crazy Crawl 2021

Mineral Wells, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 209 Northwest 6th St, Mineral Wells, TX 76067

After the Crazy Water Festival is over Crawl downtown Mineral Wells for some special Crazy cocktails and eats!

