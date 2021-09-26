Live events coming up in Fairfield

(FAIRFIELD, IA) Live events are coming to Fairfield.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fairfield:

PDI 2021 Fall Conference Ottumwa, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 102 Church St, Ottumwa, IA

The Professional Developers of Iowa are excited to be back in-person for our 2021 Fall Conference! Join us for this stimulating three-day event where we will focus on REIMAGINE: Yourself, Your...

Allies for Equality (LGBTQ+ Allies Student Organization) Ottumwa, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ottumwa Campus 525 Grandview Avenue Ottumwa, IA 52501 United States Email: helpdesk@indianhills.edu Phone: (800) 726-2585 Website: Click to Visit Tuesday, September 14, 5:00 p.m. **** Repeats...

Tru Revelation MMA 44 Ottumwa, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 102 Church St, Ottumwa, IA

MMA-Mixed Martial Arts at Bridge View Center on September 25, 2021

Ottumwa Youth Program Interest Meeting Ottumwa, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 133 W 2nd St, Ottumwa, IA

Freedom For Youth Ministries brought Freedom Quest to your town this past summer, and now we're looking to start a FREE, volunteer-driven after school program that focuses on faith, education...

REVELATION TODAY Ottumwa, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:45 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 102 Church St, Ottumwa, IA

Global tension, uncertainty, fear, where is the world headed? The Answers exist and you can find them! Take a journey into the ancient past and uncover the secrets of the prophecies of the Bible...