Live events coming up in Fairfield
(FAIRFIELD, IA) Live events are coming to Fairfield.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fairfield:
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Address: 102 Church St, Ottumwa, IA
The Professional Developers of Iowa are excited to be back in-person for our 2021 Fall Conference! Join us for this stimulating three-day event where we will focus on REIMAGINE: Yourself, Your...
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 AM
Ottumwa Campus 525 Grandview Avenue Ottumwa, IA 52501 United States Email: helpdesk@indianhills.edu Phone: (800) 726-2585 Website: Click to Visit Tuesday, September 14, 5:00 p.m. **** Repeats...
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM
Address: 102 Church St, Ottumwa, IA
MMA-Mixed Martial Arts at Bridge View Center on September 25, 2021
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:30 PM
Address: 133 W 2nd St, Ottumwa, IA
Freedom For Youth Ministries brought Freedom Quest to your town this past summer, and now we're looking to start a FREE, volunteer-driven after school program that focuses on faith, education...
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:45 PM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Address: 102 Church St, Ottumwa, IA
Global tension, uncertainty, fear, where is the world headed? The Answers exist and you can find them! Take a journey into the ancient past and uncover the secrets of the prophecies of the Bible...
