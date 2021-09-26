CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Globe, AZ

Live events on the horizon in Globe

Globe Voice
 5 days ago

(GLOBE, AZ) Live events are lining up on the Globe calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Globe:



Mindful Movement & Gong Sound Experience & Energy Healing Event

Gold Canyon, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 6607 South Kings Ranch Road, Gold Canyon, AZ 85118

Come join us for a Mindful Movement, Gong Sound Experience, and Energy Healing Event. This event is In-Person!!!



Gila County Fair

Globe, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Our Gila County Fair, beginning in 1970, is ready to present the 50th annual event at the Gila County Fairgrounds just north of Globe on US 60. Starting from humble beginnings when the only...



Annual Bustle & Boots Square Dance Festival

Globe, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 900 Fairgrounds Rd, Globe, AZ

Friday, Saturday and Sunday you'll be able to view this year's Bustle & Boots Square Dance Festival. You have a chance to see the many colors and varieties of outfits these dancers will be...



Mandala Monthly Acrylic Painting w/BYOB

Gold Canyon, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 6607 South Kings Ranch Road, Gold Canyon, AZ 85118

Release your inner artist painting mandalas; guidance from artist, Sharon Gilbertson, no art experience necessary, adult class



Wednesday Women’s Bible Study

Gold Canyon, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Address: 6338 S Kings Ranch Rd, Gold Canyon, AZ

Come join in the study of Scripture with women who yearn to learn and share with coffee in hand. Study is always Scripture rich, but also may include a supplementing book/workbook to further the...

