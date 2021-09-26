Bremen events coming soon

(BREMEN, GA) Live events are coming to Bremen.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bremen:

2021 Liberty Ball Carrollton, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 510 Alabama Street, Carrollton, GA 30117

Support Liberty Eagle Academy's 2021 Liberty Ball. LIVE Band, Silent Auction and Dinner.

VIP Petcare at Pet Supplies Plus Carrollton, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1301 S. Park Ave., Carrollton, GA 30117

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

Halloween Scenes Craft Night Carrollton, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 03:45 PM

Address: 710 Rome Street, Carrollton, GA 30117

Join in as Christy helps us create our very own miniature Halloween Scene.

DALLAS GA @ LAZY RIVER KAYAKING Tallapoosa, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:30 AM

DALLAS GA @ LAZY RIVER KAYAKING is on Facebook. To connect with DALLAS GA @ LAZY RIVER KAYAKING, join Facebook today.

"Ghost Town" Bremen, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 106 Center Point Rd, Bremen, GA

October is our annual Halloween Event. Rocky Branch presents: "Ghost Town" We'll scare the boots off you! Every Friday and Saturday in October.