Kosciusko, MS

Live events Kosciusko — what’s coming up

Kosciusko Times
Kosciusko Times
 5 days ago

(KOSCIUSKO, MS) Kosciusko has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kosciusko:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G8XyH_0c8clGaz00

21118 - Leake County Schools Air Purification — Dale Partners Architects, PA

Carthage, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 109 W Main St, Carthage, MS

Please note that this is a Dale | Bailey, an Association Project. 21118 - Leake County Schools Air Purification Estimated Construction Budget: Under $1,130,000 Addendum No. 01 Clarification No. 01...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P5mIg_0c8clGaz00

Visitation

Winona, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Here is Melvin McChriston Jr.’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on September 8, 2021 we had to say goodbye to Melvin McChriston Jr. (Winona...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mV43M_0c8clGaz00

Helping Heroes Helping Mississippi

Carthage, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 107 North Pearl Street, Carthage, MS 39051

Raising money to help Samaritan's Purse and their Emergency Medicine project

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GVCNA_0c8clGaz00

Noah Owensby

Winona, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:45 AM

Address: 520 US-82, Winona, MS

Join us as we welcome Noah Owensby from Way of Life in Grenada, Mississippi.

Kosciusko Times

Kosciusko Times

Kosciusko, MS
ABOUT

With Kosciusko Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

