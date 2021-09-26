Live events Kosciusko — what’s coming up

(KOSCIUSKO, MS) Kosciusko has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kosciusko:

21118 - Leake County Schools Air Purification — Dale Partners Architects, PA Carthage, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 109 W Main St, Carthage, MS

Please note that this is a Dale | Bailey, an Association Project. 21118 - Leake County Schools Air Purification Estimated Construction Budget: Under $1,130,000 Addendum No. 01 Clarification No. 01...

Visitation Winona, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Here is Melvin McChriston Jr.’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on September 8, 2021 we had to say goodbye to Melvin McChriston Jr. (Winona...

Helping Heroes Helping Mississippi Carthage, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 107 North Pearl Street, Carthage, MS 39051

Raising money to help Samaritan's Purse and their Emergency Medicine project

Noah Owensby Winona, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:45 AM

Address: 520 US-82, Winona, MS

Join us as we welcome Noah Owensby from Way of Life in Grenada, Mississippi.