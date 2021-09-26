Nevada events coming soon

(NEVADA, MO) Nevada has a full slate of live events coming up.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Nevada:

13th Annual Lamar Tiger’s Cross-Country Invitational Lamar, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 2 SE 20th Rd, # A, 2 SE 20th Rd, Lamar, MO

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 13th Annual Lamar Tiger’s Cross-Country Invitational, hosted by Reeds Spring High School in Lamar MO. Starting Tuesday, September 28th.

General Pleasonton Days Pleasanton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 1608 Laurel St, Pleasanton, KS

Held annually on the first weekend in October, General Pleasonton Days celebrates the rich Civil War history of the City of Pleasanton and commemorates General Alfred Pleasonton the Union General...

Chamber Coffee hosted by Pioneer Harvest Fiesta, 9/30 at 8am! Fort Scott, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Address: 2102 S Huntington Blvd, Fort Scott, KS

Join us for the weekly Chamber Coffee of the Fort Scott Area Chamber of Commerce hosted by Bourbon County Conservation District.

SCA Varsity Football @ El Dorado Springs El Dorado Springs, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

The El Dorado Springs (MO) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Summit Christian Academy (Lee's Summit, MO) on Friday, September 24 @ 7p.

Lamar v Granby Lamar, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 503 Maple St, Lamar, MO

Lamar v Granby at Thomas M. O'Sullivan Stadium, 308 Maple, Lamar, MO 64759, Lamar, United States on Thu Sep 30 2021 at 05:30 pm