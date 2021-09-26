CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada, MO

Nevada events coming soon

Nevada News Watch
Nevada News Watch
 5 days ago

(NEVADA, MO) Nevada has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Nevada:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17LsmQ_0c8clFiG00

13th Annual Lamar Tiger’s Cross-Country Invitational

Lamar, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 2 SE 20th Rd, # A, 2 SE 20th Rd, Lamar, MO

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 13th Annual Lamar Tiger’s Cross-Country Invitational, hosted by Reeds Spring High School in Lamar MO. Starting Tuesday, September 28th.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wijg1_0c8clFiG00

General Pleasonton Days

Pleasanton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 1608 Laurel St, Pleasanton, KS

Held annually on the first weekend in October, General Pleasonton Days celebrates the rich Civil War history of the City of Pleasanton and commemorates General Alfred Pleasonton the Union General...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HtSlY_0c8clFiG00

Chamber Coffee hosted by Pioneer Harvest Fiesta, 9/30 at 8am!

Fort Scott, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Address: 2102 S Huntington Blvd, Fort Scott, KS

Join us for the weekly Chamber Coffee of the Fort Scott Area Chamber of Commerce hosted by Bourbon County Conservation District.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E67ig_0c8clFiG00

SCA Varsity Football @ El Dorado Springs

El Dorado Springs, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

The El Dorado Springs (MO) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Summit Christian Academy (Lee's Summit, MO) on Friday, September 24 @ 7p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m6sRA_0c8clFiG00

Lamar v Granby

Lamar, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 503 Maple St, Lamar, MO

Lamar v Granby at Thomas M. O'Sullivan Stadium, 308 Maple, Lamar, MO 64759, Lamar, United States on Thu Sep 30 2021 at 05:30 pm

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nevada News Watch

Nevada News Watch

Nevada, MO
ABOUT

With Nevada News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

