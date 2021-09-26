CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cadiz, KY

Live events coming up in Cadiz

Cadiz News Flash
Cadiz News Flash
 5 days ago

(CADIZ, KY) Cadiz has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cadiz:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KcyKT_0c8clEpX00

Cosmic Bowling at Southern Lanes

Hopkinsville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:59 AM

Time to get celestial with Southern Lanes Cosmic Bowling EVERY FRIDAY from 7 pm till 12 am! Be on the lookout for a colored Head Pin. If you get a strike you will receive a FREE Medium soft drink!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZWTNV_0c8clEpX00

All Nations House Of Prayer

Hopkinsville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 313 Edwards Mill Rd, Hopkinsville, KY

All Nations House of Prayer, Hopkinsville KY Sunday Morning Worship - Apostle Garfield & Lady Mary Curlin

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nQuyP_0c8clEpX00

Winter Waverly, TN Donation Drive

Hopkinsville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

DATES OF DONATION DRIVE: Monday, September 27th through Saturday, October 2nd. TIME: 9AM-7PM each day. WHERE TO DROP DONATIOINS: Western KY Fairgrounds in Hopkinsville, KY TRANSPORTATION: Watkins...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IH8zB_0c8clEpX00

Country Twang Band & Dance

Hopkinsville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

$7 at the door for the dance. No charge for bar attendance. Also check out other

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bJsvg_0c8clEpX00

Young Adult Trivia Night

Hopkinsville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Young Adults 18-25yrs old we want to invite you to a Trivia Night. Just an opportunity to take a break following the start of classes and before the holiday season takes over. We recognize there...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
The Alameda Daily

Live events coming up in Alameda

1. Red Meat, I See Hawks In L.A.; 2. Mamas & Margaritas Stroll - Downtown Alameda; 3. Ghostship! - The Halloween Cruise; 4. Alameda Rent Program Informational Workshop; 5. Want to make real change? Volunteer to bake with Uhuru Foods & Pies!;
ALAMEDA, CA
Lincoln Daily

Live events coming up in Lincoln

1. Yoga with Coach Pegah; 2. NDLA Sponsorships 2021; 3. Lincoln Princess Party; 4. Chicago Blues Hall of Famer Michael Charles and His Band Live in Concert; 5. Raikes School Cohort 2016 Celebration Brunch;
LINCOLN, NE
Cadiz News Flash

Cadiz News Flash

Cadiz, KY
110
Followers
244
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cadiz News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy