Live events coming up in Cadiz

(CADIZ, KY) Cadiz has a full slate of live events coming up.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cadiz:

Cosmic Bowling at Southern Lanes Hopkinsville, KY

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:59 AM

Time to get celestial with Southern Lanes Cosmic Bowling EVERY FRIDAY from 7 pm till 12 am! Be on the lookout for a colored Head Pin. If you get a strike you will receive a FREE Medium soft drink!

All Nations House Of Prayer Hopkinsville, KY

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 313 Edwards Mill Rd, Hopkinsville, KY

All Nations House of Prayer, Hopkinsville KY Sunday Morning Worship - Apostle Garfield & Lady Mary Curlin

Winter Waverly, TN Donation Drive Hopkinsville, KY

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

DATES OF DONATION DRIVE: Monday, September 27th through Saturday, October 2nd. TIME: 9AM-7PM each day. WHERE TO DROP DONATIOINS: Western KY Fairgrounds in Hopkinsville, KY TRANSPORTATION: Watkins...

Country Twang Band & Dance Hopkinsville, KY

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

$7 at the door for the dance. No charge for bar attendance. Also check out other

Young Adult Trivia Night Hopkinsville, KY

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Young Adults 18-25yrs old we want to invite you to a Trivia Night. Just an opportunity to take a break following the start of classes and before the holiday season takes over. We recognize there...