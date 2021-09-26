CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Price, UT

Live events on the horizon in Price

Price News Flash
Price News Flash
 5 days ago

(PRICE, UT) Live events are lining up on the Price calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Price:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bh84S_0c8clDwo00

Sugar & Spice & Everything Vice

Price, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 96 North Carbon Avenue, Price, UT 84501

Price was also considered the Black Sheep of Utah! Join us for a tour of all things vice that took place on Price Main Street.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OL6YE_0c8clDwo00

The Ghostly Miners of Castle Gate

Helper, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 156 North Main Street, Helper, UT 84526

*NEW*  New locations!  Extended content!  When the Castle Gate coal mine exploded in 1924, the 171 miners killed left behind their spirits.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26dOkJ_0c8clDwo00

Quick & Easy Cooking

Price, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 751 East 100 North, #1700, Price, UT 84501

Fixing a nutritious meal doesn't have to take hours. Join us to learn how to fix a quick and easy meal that your taste buds will love!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S09db_0c8clDwo00

Price - Concealed Carry Class - Only $45

Price, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 925 Westwood Blvd, Price, UT

Utah Concealed Carry Permit Class in Price, UT on Tuesday Evening at 6PM, September 28th, at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites 925 Westwood Blvd. $45 includes the required; instruction, paperwork...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M6BE6_0c8clDwo00

USUE Softball Camp

Price, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 278 South Fairgrounds Road, Price, UT 84501

Softball skills camp where you get college softball exposure while working with coaches, current players, and former Division 1 athletes!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Price, UT
Local
Utah Government
Price, UT
Government
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Holiday Inn Express#College Softball#Ut 84501 Price#The Black Sheep#Ut Utah#Ut 84501 Softball#Division 1
NBC News

Infrastructure bill stalls after Democratic leaders fail to wrangle support

WASHINGTON — House Democratic leaders appeared to have failed to wrangle enough support Friday to pass the $550 billion infrastructure package after intraparty fighting delayed a planned vote — further stalling one of President Joe Biden's top legislative priorities. House Democrats huddled behind closed doors at the Capitol in caucus...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Price News Flash

Price News Flash

Price, UT
39
Followers
217
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Price News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy