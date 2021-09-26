Live events on the horizon in Price
(PRICE, UT) Live events are lining up on the Price calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Price:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Address: 96 North Carbon Avenue, Price, UT 84501
Price was also considered the Black Sheep of Utah! Join us for a tour of all things vice that took place on Price Main Street.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Address: 156 North Main Street, Helper, UT 84526
*NEW* New locations! Extended content! When the Castle Gate coal mine exploded in 1924, the 171 miners killed left behind their spirits.
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:30 PM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:30 PM
Address: 751 East 100 North, #1700, Price, UT 84501
Fixing a nutritious meal doesn't have to take hours. Join us to learn how to fix a quick and easy meal that your taste buds will love!
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 09:00 PM
Address: 925 Westwood Blvd, Price, UT
Utah Concealed Carry Permit Class in Price, UT on Tuesday Evening at 6PM, September 28th, at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites 925 Westwood Blvd. $45 includes the required; instruction, paperwork...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: 278 South Fairgrounds Road, Price, UT 84501
Softball skills camp where you get college softball exposure while working with coaches, current players, and former Division 1 athletes!
