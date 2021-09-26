Live events on the horizon in Stilwell

(STILWELL, OK) Live events are lining up on the Stilwell calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Stilwell:

The Autumn Brunch Tahlequah, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 09:30 AM

Address: 1501 North Grand Avenue, Tahlequah, OK 74464

It’s the event we all know and love, back from its 2 year hiatus in a new location for a one-time fall fling for a great cause!

Paint Night with Amanda Watson Tahlequah, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 200 N Muskogee Ave, Tahlequah, OK

Paint night hosted by Amanda Watson. To make a reservation please contact Her directly.

FAT Tuesday NSU- Tahlequah Tahlequah, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 AM

NSU- Tahlequah FAT Tuesday stands for freshman and transfer students!! It's our weekly smaller version of Impact that is designed for new students on campus. It's more laid back with games, free...

Painting with Parents Tahlequah, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 718 Pendleton Street, Tahlequah, OK 74464

Cornerstone Family and Friends! Come join us for a step by step Fall painting!

A Magic Mike Experience! Roland, OK Roland, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 480830 U.S. 64, Roland, OK 74954

LADIES, MARK YOUR CALENDARS! Its Girls Night Out! GET READY fort a special MAGIC MIKE EXPERIENCE! Get your tickets before they sell out!