Live events on the horizon in Stilwell
(STILWELL, OK) Live events are lining up on the Stilwell calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Stilwell:
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 09:30 AM
Address: 1501 North Grand Avenue, Tahlequah, OK 74464
It’s the event we all know and love, back from its 2 year hiatus in a new location for a one-time fall fling for a great cause!
Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Address: 200 N Muskogee Ave, Tahlequah, OK
Paint night hosted by Amanda Watson. To make a reservation please contact Her directly.
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 AM
NSU- Tahlequah FAT Tuesday stands for freshman and transfer students!! It's our weekly smaller version of Impact that is designed for new students on campus. It's more laid back with games, free...
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 05:30 PM
Address: 718 Pendleton Street, Tahlequah, OK 74464
Cornerstone Family and Friends! Come join us for a step by step Fall painting!
Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 08:30 PM
Address: 480830 U.S. 64, Roland, OK 74954
LADIES, MARK YOUR CALENDARS! Its Girls Night Out! GET READY fort a special MAGIC MIKE EXPERIENCE! Get your tickets before they sell out!
