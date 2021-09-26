CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stilwell, OK

Live events on the horizon in Stilwell

Stilwell Times
Stilwell Times
 5 days ago

(STILWELL, OK) Live events are lining up on the Stilwell calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Stilwell:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oQerb_0c8clC4500

The Autumn Brunch

Tahlequah, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 09:30 AM

Address: 1501 North Grand Avenue, Tahlequah, OK 74464

It’s the event we all know and love, back from its 2 year hiatus in a new location for a one-time fall fling for a great cause!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h9eqg_0c8clC4500

Paint Night with Amanda Watson

Tahlequah, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 200 N Muskogee Ave, Tahlequah, OK

Paint night hosted by Amanda Watson. To make a reservation please contact Her directly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=317wpg_0c8clC4500

FAT Tuesday NSU- Tahlequah

Tahlequah, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 AM

NSU- Tahlequah FAT Tuesday stands for freshman and transfer students!! It's our weekly smaller version of Impact that is designed for new students on campus. It's more laid back with games, free...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43jiuJ_0c8clC4500

Painting with Parents

Tahlequah, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 718 Pendleton Street, Tahlequah, OK 74464

Cornerstone Family and Friends! Come join us for a step by step Fall painting!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lg3oa_0c8clC4500

A Magic Mike Experience! Roland, OK

Roland, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 480830 U.S. 64, Roland, OK 74954

LADIES, MARK YOUR CALENDARS! Its Girls Night Out! GET READY fort a special MAGIC MIKE EXPERIENCE! Get your tickets before they sell out!

Stilwell Times

Stilwell Times

Stilwell, OK
ABOUT

With Stilwell Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

