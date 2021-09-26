CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bassett, VA

Bassett events coming up

Bassett Bulletin
Bassett Bulletin
 5 days ago

(BASSETT, VA) Bassett has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Bassett area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kOT08_0c8clBBM00

MS/JV Volleyball

Axton, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 300 Carlisle Rd, Axton, VA

The MS/JV volleyball team will host Roanoke Catholic at 4:30pm in the middle school gym. Related

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D0evd_0c8clBBM00

Martinsville, VA 50 Shadez of Flavor pop up event

Martinsville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Martinsville Food Festival. List of food, wine & beer festivals with cooking classes and food related events in Martinsville.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28QJ7D_0c8clBBM00

Class of 2001 20 Year High School Reunion

Bassett, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 3536 Fairystone Park Highway, Bassett, VA 24055

It’s hard to believe it’s been 20 years. Come and reminisce with the Class of 2001!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FFfDs_0c8clBBM00

Visitation

Axton, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Here is Cathy Barker Morrison’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on September 4, 2021 we had to say goodbye to Cathy Barker Morrison of Axton...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PAtHV_0c8clBBM00

Uptown Martinsville Farmers' Market

Martinsville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 65 W Main St, Martinsville, VA

Season: Spring, Summer and Fall Market Hours: April 24 - November 20, 2021Saturdays, 7AM - 12PM July 7 - September 29, 2021Wednesdays, 7AM - 12PM Closed

Martinsville Bulletin

Henry County Fair schedule

Advanced tickets can be purchased for $20 per individual or $70 for a family four pack, which gives unlimited access to all of the games, activities, including unlimited rides. Tickets purchased in advance are good for any one day. They are non-transferable and non-refundable. Discounted ticket purchases end at 5...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
