Bassett events coming up

(BASSETT, VA) Bassett has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Bassett area:

MS/JV Volleyball Axton, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 300 Carlisle Rd, Axton, VA

The MS/JV volleyball team will host Roanoke Catholic at 4:30pm in the middle school gym. Related

Martinsville, VA 50 Shadez of Flavor pop up event Martinsville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Martinsville Food Festival. List of food, wine & beer festivals with cooking classes and food related events in Martinsville.

Class of 2001 20 Year High School Reunion Bassett, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 3536 Fairystone Park Highway, Bassett, VA 24055

It’s hard to believe it’s been 20 years. Come and reminisce with the Class of 2001!

Visitation Axton, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Here is Cathy Barker Morrison’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on September 4, 2021 we had to say goodbye to Cathy Barker Morrison of Axton...

Uptown Martinsville Farmers' Market Martinsville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 65 W Main St, Martinsville, VA

Season: Spring, Summer and Fall Market Hours: April 24 - November 20, 2021Saturdays, 7AM - 12PM July 7 - September 29, 2021Wednesdays, 7AM - 12PM Closed