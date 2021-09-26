Events on the Hondo calendar
(HONDO, TX) Hondo is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Hondo area:
Starts at: Sat Apr 04, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Apr 04, 04:00 PM
Address: 809 Farm To Market Road 1077, Bandera, TX 78003
Two Day follow up to our Three Day Firearms Instructor Development Course
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:30 PM
Address: 675 Flying L Dr, Bandera, TX
Back by popular demand! Expert BMW trainers Shawn Thomas and Louise Powers will be here to provide a two-day off-road riding course. The course includes training in best riding techniques, special...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Address: 10600 Bandera Creek Road, Bandera, TX 78003
Learn about monarchs, make your own butterfly craft, and look for pollinators in the wild!
Starts at: Fri Apr 04, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Apr 04, 04:00 PM
Address: 809 Farm To Market Road 1077, Bandera, TX 78003
Full day of classroom and range training on the defensive shotgun.
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM
Address: 8839 Farm to Market Rd 470, Bandera, TX
We would love for you to come out, so we can give you a tour around the property and show you all that Camp OTX has to offer.
