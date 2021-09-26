CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, VA

Franklin calendar: What's coming up

Franklin Dispatch
Franklin Dispatch
 5 days ago

(FRANKLIN, VA) Live events are lining up on the Franklin calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Franklin:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IK7yK_0c8cl9V900

Movie Night in the Park

Franklin, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Come enjoy a showing of the movie The Lion King at Amory Park in Franklin starting at 8:30. This is a FREE family-friendly event. Bring a lawn chair or blankets. Limited bleacher seating. Light...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qlMOC_0c8cl9V900

10th Anniversary Service

Franklin, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

10th Anniversary Service with State Bishop, Wesley Cherry bringing the word. This will be a park and Praise Service. Service will be live streamed also

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U8G9A_0c8cl9V900

Annual Oyster Roast @The Rose Family Farm

Suffolk, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: 6045 Everets Road, Suffolk, VA 23434

Annual Oyster Roast at The Rose Family Farm with freshly roasted Oysters, BBQ, beer, wine and live entertainment

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZwaCh_0c8cl9V900

DanceOut Group Fitness Class

Courtland, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 26663 Old Plank Rd, Courtland, VA

*$7 per class* Payment can be made either by cash or venmo. My venmo = @Dancing-Morgan (we will NOT have class unless at least 2 people RSVP) Fitness shouldn't be boring! My classes are upbeat and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2475v0_0c8cl9V900

VFAF Poll Watcher/Worker Training

Suffolk, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 329 West Constance Road, Suffolk, VA 23434

Designed to present the 'How To' for election observers at the polls on election day

