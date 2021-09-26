What’s up Slippery Rock: Local events calendar
(SLIPPERY ROCK, PA) Live events are coming to Slippery Rock.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Slippery Rock:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Address: 150 North Main Street, Butler, PA 16001
Over 16% of Butler County children are food insecure. Together, we can Stick a Fork in Hunger! and change that statistic.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Address: South Main Street, Butler, PA 16001
Take a ghostly stroll down Butler’s Historic Main Street with tour guide Bill May. RESERVE EARLY!! 50 person limit each night!! $15/person
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Address: 112 Spring Street, Butler, PA 16001
An evening of Beer, Bourbon, Cigars and Music as we raise money for Robin's Home supporting homeless female Veterans.
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 AM
Address: 201 South Main Street, Butler, PA 16001
Enjoy the upcoming Holidays as you and your little one enjoy a breakfast fit for a Princess.
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Come one, come all for a day of American activities and flex your 2nd Amendment Rights with shooting and shenanigans at Wicks place! Feel free to bring whatever guns and ammo that you have to...
Comments / 0