Slippery Rock, PA

What’s up Slippery Rock: Local events calendar

Slippery Rock Today
Slippery Rock Today
 5 days ago

(SLIPPERY ROCK, PA) Live events are coming to Slippery Rock.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Slippery Rock:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gKFXm_0c8cl8cQ00

Stick a Fork in Hunger Butler County -- IZE on Food Security

Butler, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 150 North Main Street, Butler, PA 16001

Over 16% of Butler County children are food insecure. Together, we can Stick a Fork in Hunger! and change that statistic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nvmog_0c8cl8cQ00

Butler Ghost Walk--2021

Butler, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: South Main Street, Butler, PA 16001

Take a ghostly stroll down Butler’s Historic Main Street with tour guide Bill May. RESERVE EARLY!! 50 person limit each night!! $15/person

Beer, Bourbon, Cigars & Music for Robin's Home 10/13/2021 Tom Panei Studios

Butler, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 112 Spring Street, Butler, PA 16001

An evening of Beer, Bourbon, Cigars and Music as we raise money for Robin's Home supporting homeless female Veterans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B0n5K_0c8cl8cQ00

Royal Holiday Breakfast

Butler, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Address: 201 South Main Street, Butler, PA 16001

Enjoy the upcoming Holidays as you and your little one enjoy a breakfast fit for a Princess.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sb5IK_0c8cl8cQ00

Shoot N Hoot at Wicks Place

Harrisville, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Come one, come all for a day of American activities and flex your 2nd Amendment Rights with shooting and shenanigans at Wicks place! Feel free to bring whatever guns and ammo that you have to...

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Slippery Rock Today

Slippery Rock Today

Slippery Rock, PA
With Slippery Rock Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

