What’s up Slippery Rock: Local events calendar

(SLIPPERY ROCK, PA) Live events are coming to Slippery Rock.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Slippery Rock:

Stick a Fork in Hunger Butler County -- IZE on Food Security Butler, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 150 North Main Street, Butler, PA 16001

Over 16% of Butler County children are food insecure. Together, we can Stick a Fork in Hunger! and change that statistic.

Butler Ghost Walk--2021 Butler, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: South Main Street, Butler, PA 16001

Take a ghostly stroll down Butler’s Historic Main Street with tour guide Bill May. RESERVE EARLY!! 50 person limit each night!! $15/person

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 112 Spring Street, Butler, PA 16001

An evening of Beer, Bourbon, Cigars and Music as we raise money for Robin's Home supporting homeless female Veterans.

Royal Holiday Breakfast Butler, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Address: 201 South Main Street, Butler, PA 16001

Enjoy the upcoming Holidays as you and your little one enjoy a breakfast fit for a Princess.

Shoot N Hoot at Wicks Place Harrisville, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Come one, come all for a day of American activities and flex your 2nd Amendment Rights with shooting and shenanigans at Wicks place! Feel free to bring whatever guns and ammo that you have to...