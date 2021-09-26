Live events Bishop — what’s coming up

(BISHOP, CA) Bishop has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Bishop area:

Be The Person You Want To Attract, Overcome Social Anxiety - Mammoth Lake Mammoth Lakes, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Mammoth Lake, CA 93546

5-day workshop designed to teach you how to become the person you want to attract in your life and overcome your social anxiety.

Ribbon Cutting: Mammoth Coffee Roasting Company Mammoth Lakes, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Congratulations to Mammoth Coffee Roasting Company for opening their new doors this past July! Join us on September 22 for a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony as we celebrate their new location.

2021 Pabanamanina SOCIAL Pow Wow Bishop, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 2490 Diaz Ln, Bishop, CA

Bishop Pabanamanina Pow Wow to be held September 24 – 26, 2021. All drums, dancers and spectators welcome! More info to come!

Montaia Expeditions: Journey to Wonder Lakes (SEP 24-27) Bishop, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Montaia Expeditions: Journey to Wonder Lakes (SEP 24-27) at Bishop, California, United States on Fri Sep 24 2021 at 09:00 am to Mon Sep 27 2021 at 11:00 am