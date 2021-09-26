What’s up Fort Mohave: Local events calendar

(FORT MOHAVE, AZ) Fort Mohave has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fort Mohave:

Bullhead City Council Meeting Bullhead City, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Regular Bullhead City Council meeting. Visit www.bullheadcity.com for the agenda. Council meetings and work sessions are televised live on Suddenlink Cable channel 4 and streamed live at...

Laughlin Auto Mixer 2021 Laughlin, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 2700 S. Casino Dr., Laughlin, NV 89029

Join us and hundreds of custom trucks and cars showing right on the Colorado River.

Self Care Sunday ~ Seeking Sanctuary Bullhead City, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 859 Hancock Rd, Bullhead City, AZ

So many of you have expressed the need for a Sacred Space to do your much needed self-care routines. Infinite Prosperities & Majik Mystic heard you, and would like to extend our space to those in...

AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN Day trip to see Broadway Series show, Las Vegas Bullhead City, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 2735 Silver Creek Road, Bullhead City, AZ 86442

Travel by motorcoach with Bucket List Adventures to the beautiful Smith Center for the Performing Arts and see this Broadway Series musical.

BITD | Laughlin Desert Classic Fort Mohave, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Event schedule as of 4/18/2012! Visit their website for updates: https://bitd.com/race-events/ Follow BITD on Facebook...