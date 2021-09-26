Lafayette events coming up

(LAFAYETTE, TN) Lafayette has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Lafayette area:

Workforce Summit: 2021 Town Hall Tour for Allen, Metcalfe & Monroe Counties Scottsville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 200 East Main Street, Scottsville, KY 42164

Our focus for these events is to find REAL SOLUTIONS to help increase the number of individuals actively working in the region.

Muddy Princess Nashville North, TN Castalian Springs, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 732 Rock Springs Rd, Castalian Springs, TN 37031

Muddy Princess is an outdoor 5km (3.1 mile) obstacle mud run for women - and women ONLY!

Carthage – Commodities Distribution Presented By UCHRA South Carthage, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Carthage - Commodities Distribution Presented By UCHRA September 28 from 9:00am - 11:00am at the Smi...

Bobby Bowen Family Concert In Westmoreland Tennessee Westmoreland, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 7414 us 231 Hwy 31E, Westmoreland, TN 37186

You are invited to The Bobby Bowen Family Concert In Westmoreland Tennessee

Wreath Making Workshop at Cragfont Castalian Springs, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Address: 200 Cragfont Road, Castalian Springs, TN 37031

Make a 19th Century wreath using natural materials gathered from Cragfont's historic landscape.