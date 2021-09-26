Moulton events calendar

(MOULTON, AL) Moulton is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Moulton:

Forklift Training-Decatur Decatur, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 100 Safety Way, Decatur, AL

Deadline to register for instructor led classes (Basic excluded) is by close of business the day prior to training. Registrations for instructor led classes will no longer be accepted the day of...

Zumba! Decatur, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 123 Church St NE, Decatur, AL

Join us for Zumba every Tuesday at First Baptist Dectaur at 4:oo pm. Donations are appreciated. Find us in room 301!

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Decatur, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Decatur, AL 35601

Single and Ready to Mingle? Make yourself known for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! See You There!

Basic Orientation Plus – Decatur Decatur, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Address: 100 Safety Way, Decatur, AL

BASIC ORIENTATION PLUS or BOP Course code – 20 Basic Plus Length — 5 hours instructor-led training with computer-based test Passing score — 70% Price — Members $50.00 Non-members $80.00 Non-reader...

Madison Academy JV Football @ Priceville Decatur, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

The Priceville (AL) JV football team has a home non-conference game vs. Madison Academy (Madison, AL) on Monday, September 27 @ 6p.