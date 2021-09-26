CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moulton, AL

Moulton events calendar

Moulton Voice
Moulton Voice
 5 days ago

(MOULTON, AL) Moulton is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Moulton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MTYDY_0c8cl45W00

Forklift Training-Decatur

Decatur, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 100 Safety Way, Decatur, AL

Deadline to register for instructor led classes (Basic excluded) is by close of business the day prior to training. Registrations for instructor led classes will no longer be accepted the day of...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GDr6C_0c8cl45W00

Zumba!

Decatur, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 123 Church St NE, Decatur, AL

Join us for Zumba every Tuesday at First Baptist Dectaur at 4:oo pm. Donations are appreciated. Find us in room 301!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p0hPN_0c8cl45W00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Decatur, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Decatur, AL 35601

Single and Ready to Mingle? Make yourself known for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! See You There!

Learn More

Basic Orientation Plus – Decatur

Decatur, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Address: 100 Safety Way, Decatur, AL

BASIC ORIENTATION PLUS or BOP Course code – 20 Basic Plus Length — 5 hours instructor-led training with computer-based test Passing score — 70% Price — Members $50.00 Non-members $80.00 Non-reader...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14kMwU_0c8cl45W00

Madison Academy JV Football @ Priceville

Decatur, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

The Priceville (AL) JV football team has a home non-conference game vs. Madison Academy (Madison, AL) on Monday, September 27 @ 6p.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Decatur, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Decatur, AL
Government
Moulton, AL
Government
City
Moulton, AL
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Al Rrb Moulton#Al Deadline#First Baptist Dectaur#Bop#Al Rrb Jv Football#Madison Academy Lrb
NBC News

Infrastructure bill stalls after Democratic leaders fail to wrangle support

WASHINGTON — House Democratic leaders appeared to have failed to wrangle enough support Friday to pass the $550 billion infrastructure package after intraparty fighting delayed a planned vote — further stalling one of President Joe Biden's top legislative priorities. House Democrats huddled behind closed doors at the Capitol in caucus...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Moulton Voice

Moulton Voice

Moulton, AL
74
Followers
215
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Moulton Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy