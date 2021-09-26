Sullivan calendar: What's coming up

(SULLIVAN, MO) Live events are lining up on the Sullivan calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sullivan:

Circle 5 School for Cattlemen Cuba, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 737 State Hwy DD, Cuba, MO

Circle 5 School for Cattlemen is on Facebook. To connect with Circle 5 School for Cattlemen, join Facebook today.

Muddy Princess St Louis, MO Richwoods, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 10022 Bear CV, Richwoods, MO 63071

Muddy Princess is an outdoor 5km (3.1 mile) obstacle mud run for women - and women ONLY!

FARBGEFÜHLE FESTIVAL FRANKFURT/OFFENBACH 2022 Richwoods, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: Waldemar-Klein-Platz 1, 63071 Offenbach (Main)

LINE-UP 2021: ▼▼▼▼▼▼▼▼▼▼▼▼▼▼▼▼▼▼▼▼▼▼▼▼▼ FolgtinKürze LOCATION: Sparda-Bank-Hessen Stadion Sonne, Musik und ganz viel Farbe. Sei mit dabei wenn wir in Offenbach/ Frankfurt das Farbgefühle Festival veranstalten. Am 26.06.2021 stimmen euch unsere nationalen und internationalen Djs mit den besten Beats der Elektro Szene ein und lassen die Menge ausrasten. Sichert euch jetzt ein Ticket und schmeißt mit uns zusammen die Farbe in die Luft und macht Karlsruhe ein stück bunter. Tickets kriegt ihr bei uns

Fall into Farm Fun at Heartland Farms! Bourbon, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 8289 N Service Rd W, Bourbon, MO

Fall into Farm Fun at Heartland Farms! We will be open daily September 18th-October 31st from 10am-6pm! We will also be hosting the following special events and themed weekends: September 18th ...

Youth Councils 2021 Bourbon, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 1466 State Hwy N, Bourbon, MO

Youth Councils 2021 at Camp Mihaska Retreat & Conference Center, 1466 Highway N, Bourbon, MO 65441, Bourbon, United States on Fri Sep 24 2021 at 06:30 pm to Sun Sep 26 2021 at 01:00 pm