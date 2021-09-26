CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan, MO

Sullivan calendar: What's coming up

Sullivan Journal
Sullivan Journal
 5 days ago

(SULLIVAN, MO) Live events are lining up on the Sullivan calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sullivan:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K4qNe_0c8cl3Cn00

Circle 5 School for Cattlemen

Cuba, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 737 State Hwy DD, Cuba, MO

Circle 5 School for Cattlemen is on Facebook. To connect with Circle 5 School for Cattlemen, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LBaWp_0c8cl3Cn00

Muddy Princess St Louis, MO

Richwoods, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 10022 Bear CV, Richwoods, MO 63071

Muddy Princess is an outdoor 5km (3.1 mile) obstacle mud run for women - and women ONLY!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tjJ50_0c8cl3Cn00

FARBGEFÜHLE FESTIVAL FRANKFURT/OFFENBACH 2022

Richwoods, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: Waldemar-Klein-Platz 1, 63071 Offenbach (Main)

LINE-UP 2021: ▼▼▼▼▼▼▼▼▼▼▼▼▼▼▼▼▼▼▼▼▼▼▼▼▼ FolgtinKürze LOCATION: Sparda-Bank-Hessen Stadion Sonne, Musik und ganz viel Farbe. Sei mit dabei wenn wir in Offenbach/ Frankfurt das Farbgefühle Festival veranstalten. Am 26.06.2021 stimmen euch unsere nationalen und internationalen Djs mit den besten Beats der Elektro Szene ein und lassen die Menge ausrasten. Sichert euch jetzt ein Ticket und schmeißt mit uns zusammen die Farbe in die Luft und macht Karlsruhe ein stück bunter. Tickets kriegt ihr bei uns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UJNAU_0c8cl3Cn00

Fall into Farm Fun at Heartland Farms!

Bourbon, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 8289 N Service Rd W, Bourbon, MO

Fall into Farm Fun at Heartland Farms! We will be open daily September 18th-October 31st from 10am-6pm! We will also be hosting the following special events and themed weekends: September 18th ...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b6ey1_0c8cl3Cn00

Youth Councils 2021

Bourbon, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 1466 State Hwy N, Bourbon, MO

Youth Councils 2021 at Camp Mihaska Retreat & Conference Center, 1466 Highway N, Bourbon, MO 65441, Bourbon, United States on Fri Sep 24 2021 at 06:30 pm to Sun Sep 26 2021 at 01:00 pm

Sullivan Journal

Sullivan Journal

Sullivan, MO
ABOUT

With Sullivan Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

