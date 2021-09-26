CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carthage, TX

Live events coming up in Carthage

 5 days ago

(CARTHAGE, TX) Carthage is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Carthage:

Columbus Day Dinner

Marshall, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 10857 Texas 154, Marshall, TX 75670

Annual Fundraiser to help support the Club's Scholarship program for Students entering College.

All Hail Queen Dee

Henderson, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 1500 Lake Forest Parkway, Henderson, TX 75652

A semi formal and star event of R&B / Southern Soul music and dining celebrating the birthday of Queen Dee Dee Simon

Storytime: Banned Book Week (Evening)

Henderson, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 02:45 PM

Address: 106 East Main Street, Henderson, TX 75652

Come enjoy our EVENING Storytime at RCL! Celebrate banned book week with us.

Dessert Matinee: Dearly Departed

Carthage, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 1109 W Panola St, Carthage, TX

The Panola College Drama Department will present Dearly Departed, written by David Bottrell and Jessie Jones and produced by special permission from Dramatists Playservices Inc., as its annual...

TAG: Teen Advisory Group

Henderson, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 106 East Main Street, Henderson, TX 75652

Take ownership in the library through volunteering, suggest materials, plan programs, and much more by joining TAG!

#Live Events#Club S Scholarship#Tag
With Carthage Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

