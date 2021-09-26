CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwich, NY

Norwich calendar: Coming events

 5 days ago

(NORWICH, NY) Norwich is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Norwich area:

Writing Strong Cover Letters

Hamilton, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 13 Oak Dr, Hamilton, NY

Along with your résumé, cover letters can either sink or solidify your first impression. Come learn how to use them strategically to help you land the interview and edge the competition. Location...

Youth Group Meeting

Hamilton, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 1528 River Rd, Hamilton, NY

Youth Group will be meeting from 6- 8 pm every Sunday at church. Everyone from 7th grade to young adult is welcome. Come and bring a friend! div

Short Track SuperNationals

Afton, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 46 East Main Street, Afton, NY 13730

The "Working Man's Race" is set for its 13th running on Friday, October 8 and Saturday, October 9 at Afton Motorsports Park.

Join Cub Scouts in New Berlin NY

Unadilla, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 265 Main St, Unadilla, NY

COME JOIN THE FUN! SIGN UP FOR CUB SCOUTS WHO: All Boys & Girls in K to 5th grade WHERE: Unadilla Valley Elementary School Cafeteria WHEN: Monday, September 27th between 6pm and 7pm COST: $98 for...

Oxford Academy Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Unadilla Valley

New Berlin, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 4238 NY-8, New Berlin, NY

The Unadilla Valley (New Berlin, NY) varsity volleyball team has a home conference match vs. Oxford Academy (Oxford, NY) on Tuesday, September 28 @ 6p.

