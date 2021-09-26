Live events Greenville — what’s coming up

(GREENVILLE, AL) Greenville is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Greenville:

Campus Kitchens Troy, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 410 John M Long Drive, 36081, Troy, AL

Campus Kitchens at Troy University hosts meal preparations every Thursday. During meal prep, we place unused food from Trojan Dining that would otherwise go to waste into take out boxes, load them...

Return 2 Passion; From Boardroom To Your Bedroom - Montgomery Hope Hull, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Montgomery, AL 36043

Boardroom taking priority in your relationship? Your partner in bed with business rather than you? This workshop will reignite your passion!

Yoga 101 Troy, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 419 S 3 Notch St, Troy, AL

In this class we go back to basics and introduce new perspectives on some classic asanas (postures). We'll focus on the details of a pose and then throw in some variations to work into a routine...

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group Troy, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 213 N 3 Notch St, Troy, AL

GriefShare is a friendly, caring group of people who will walk alongside you through one of lifes most difficult experiences. You dont have to go through the

PlaceMaking Workshop Troy, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 63 S. Court Square, Troy, AL

PlaceMaking is a multi-faceted approach to the planning, design, and management of public spaces, which capitalizes on a local community's assets, inspiration, and potential, with the intention of...